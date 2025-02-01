Momentary Lily episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Momentary Lily episode 6 will premiere on February 06, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST. It will first air on Japanese broadcast networks such as Tokkyo MX, BS Asahi, and other affiliated channels. The episode will also be available to stream on services like U-NEXT, Amazon Prime, and Crunchyroll.

In episode 5, fans were treated to some friendly competition between Erika and Hinageshi. They competed in three different rounds and shared a heartfelt moment which brought them closer still. Also, thrown into the Momentary Lily's odd world mix was another puzzling entity who dared question whether Citron was human or not.

Momentary Lily episode 6: Release date and time

Renge (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 6 is scheduled to air on February 06, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST. It is one of the many series in the Winter 2025 anime lineup. After the episode officially airs on Japan's TV networks, it will be available to stream in other parts of the world.

Depending on where viewers are located, the release times for Momentary Lily episode 6 in various parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zone

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Japanese Standard Time

11:30 pm

Thursday February 06, 2025

Pacific Standard Time

06:30 am

Thursday February 06, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time

02:30 pm

Thursday February 06, 2025 Central Standard Time

08:30 am

Thursday February 06, 2025 Indian Standard Time

08:00 pm

Thursday February 06, 2025 Philippine Time

10:30 pm

Thursday February 06, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time

01:30 am

Friday February 07, 2025

Where to watch Momentary Lily episode 6?

Ayame and Sazanka (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 6 will first air on Tokkyo MX at 11.30 pm on Thursday, February 06, 2025, in Japan. It will then be broadcast on channels like Kansai TV, BS Asahi, and AT-X. Streaming giant Crunchyroll will release the episode three hours after the original airing.

The episode will also be available to stream on U-NEXT at 12 am JST on Friday, February 07, 2025, and on Amazon Prime the following day, Saturday, February 08, 2025.

Momentary Lily episode 5 recap

Hinageshi (Image via GoHands)

Titled Tell Me Your Feeling Crumbled Kiritanpo Style Mackerel and Oyster Egg Porridge, the episode picked up where the previous installment left off - the girls were out on a mission to secure food. They did manage to secure quite a bit and with it, new video games. Hinageshi got her hands on a game she was after and Ayame found a novel that she long yearned for.

It is also revealed that Ayame had taken inspiration from her beloved novel to name the "Wild Hunts" and "Andvari". Anyhow, the girls decided to take a rest day and indulged themselves - Hinageshi and Erika on the game, Ayame and Sazanka on the novel, and Renge with cooking. The next morning, the girls decided to have a fun competition to determine or not Erika would piggyback Hinageshi.

The first round was the game that Hinageshi picked and needless to say, she won. The second round was a short sprint, which Erika won by a massive margin. The third round was Hinageshi vs Erika in a cook-off. Given that neither had had any culinary experience prior, their dishes were a disaster. Thus, the competition was a draw and Renge jumped into Kappou the two dishes.

Erika vs Hinageshi (Image via GoHands)

This time it was rice with canned yakitori, oyster, and burdock topped with green onions. Following this hearty meal, Hinageshi opened up to Erika. The former had isolated herself after she felt the world change around her, focusing only on her video games. But Erika was a constant for her, despite having her own life, and due to Erika that she made it thus far. Hinageshi also blamed herself for Yuri's demise.

But things were different from Erika's perspective. After humanity was wiped, Erika's sole support was Hinageshi, which is why she was so attached to her. The fear of losing her made her always stick by the green-haired girl. In essence, both girls were important to the team - Hinageshi was the strategist and a scout and Erika was responsible for everyone's well-being.

Thus, Hinageshi finally opened up and agreed to play her games with everyone else. Back to reality, the girls buried the corpses they found at the school as a sign of respect. Just as they were about to set out, Renge's phone chimed with a notification. Someone called "Vell" had commented on the mysterious Citron's recent post, asking whether they were human or not.

What to expect from Momentary Lily episode 6? (speculative)

Renge (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 6 will likely take the story forward, this time in terms of collective character development. Judging by whatever has transpired so far, Yuri's demise and the intense battles faced, the girls need to toughen up in all spheres if they are to continue surviving.

Thus, Momentary Lily episode 6 will do this in the form of physical exercise, headed by Erika. Fans can expect to see the girls engage in a bit of fitness improvement by the pool and possibly learn more about the mysterious Citron and now, the new entity which is Vell.

