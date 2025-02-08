Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 is set to release on Friday, February 14, 2025 at 10:00 PM JST according to the series’ official website. With a new adventure underway for Marie and Kazuhiro, they’ll likely spend the first part of the next episode coming up with a plan of attack before returning to Marie’s world.

While the upcoming episode is unlikely to have any prerelease leaks or spoilers made available, Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 does thankfully have confirmed release information and more.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 release date and time

Kazuhiro likely won't be involved in another fight in Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 (Image via ZERO-G)

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 is set for a premiere in Japan at 10:00 PM JST on Friday, February 14, 2025. Essentially all overseas viewers will also see the episode air sometime during the day on Friday, February 14, but some may instead see it debut very early on Saturday, February 15 locally. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Friday, February 14, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Friday, February 14, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Friday, February 14, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Friday, February 14, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Friday, February 14, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Friday, February 14, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Friday, February 14, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, February 14, 2025

Where to watch Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6

Mewi may prove to be a recurring character in Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 and beyond (Image via ZERO-G)

Fans will thankfully find themselves with easy access to Winter 2025’s standout reverse isekai series, which will be streamed weekly on Crunchyroll with English subtitles as it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll confirmed this with the release of its full Winter 2025 schedule and lineup in December 2024. However, the platform has yet to announce any alternate language dubs for the series as of this article’s writing.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5 recap

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5 began with a flashback focused on Mewi, the half-beast child whom Marie and Kazuhiro were trying to rescue. A flashback revealed his grandfather gave him the magic stone, which somehow led to their village being destroyed. In the present, Marie and Kazuhiro started their rescue efforts by coercing the bandits to use Mewi to summon the sea serpent-like monster. Marie then distracted the monster while Kazuhiro went to Mewi.

After briefly speaking with Mewi in the half-beast language and making it clear he wasn’t a threat, he convinced Mewi to try to escape with him. The bandits’ leader came over shortly thereafter, giving Kazuhiro the opportunity to free Mewi from his enchanted shackles. He then escaped with and hid Mewi before going back to fight some of the bandits. However, Mewi was eventually recaptured by them, forcing Kazuhiro to give himself up.

Yet this was actually a ploy, with Kazuhiro dropping his sword in order to teleport himself and Mewi away rather than just himself. As they escaped, the sea serpent-like creature attacked the bandits before presenting itself to Mewi and Kazuhiro. They realised the monster was chasing the stone for itself, giving it to the creature as it returned to Earth. The episode ended with Marie arriving in time to discover a giant underground labyrinth had appeared thanks to the creature.

What to expect from Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 (speculative)

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 6 will likely begin with Marie and Kazuhiro back in Japan given that the previous installment seemingly ended at nighttime. After waking up in Japan, the pair will likely try to do something fun on their last day of the weekend before Kazuhiro has to go back to work.

Episode 6 specifically may see Marie and Kazuhiro attend the dinner which Ichijo invited them to. This will likely lead to her presumed boyfriend or husband being introduced as the character she was seen eating dinner with in recent episodes. The installment will likely end with Marie and Ichijo officially becoming friends, as Kazuhiro predicted earlier in the season.

