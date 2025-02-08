Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5: Kazuhiro and Marie make an earth-shattering discovery as Mewi is rescued

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5 was expected to focus on Kazuhiro and Marie rescuing the half-beast child from the bandits holding him hostage for his magic stone. Officially released on Friday, February 7, 2025, the installment did see this plotline play out, but with some unexpected inclusions along the way.

One of the most notable deviations was in the story behind the magic stone, as well as the sea serpent-like monster which the stone’s owner Mewi was able to summon with it. The other unexpected twist came at the end of the episode, which seemingly set up the next major focus and teased next episode remaining in Marie’s world.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5 sees Kazuhiro and Marie make a major discovery

Brief episode recap

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5 began with a flashback to the half-beast child’s childhood, revealing he was named Mewi. His grandfather was showing him a purple crystal, the magic stone he wielded in the present. Mewi’s grandfather explained that it was an ancient stone which their race could use. He added that the one Mewi was holding was exceptional even among magic stones, but also the cause of their village’s destruction.

In the present, Mewi was crying while holding the stone and thinking about his grandfather. Focus then shifted to Marie and Kazuhiro going over their plan before enacting it. Marie first cast an invisibility spell on herself, while Kazuhiro went ahead using Over the Road. He landed on one of the dwellings suspended in the cliff face, as a flashback revealed their plan. They first wanted to get noticed by the bandits, who’d have Mewi use the magic stone as a result.

Marie likewise volunteered to lure the monsters away while Kazuhiro went to the child. Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5 saw Kazuhiro protest this, but eventually agree after Marie pushed back. Kazuhiro then instructed Marie to have one of her ten Fire Lizards send a shot out, grabbing the bandits’ attention. As Kazuhiro planned, the sea serpent monster was summoned once again, with Mewi using the magic stone right in front of Kazuhiro.

Kazuhiro quickly confronts the bandits in Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5 (Image via ZERO-G)

He moved to rescue Mewi while telling Marie he was counting on her, prompting her to begin distracting the monster. Focus then shifted to Mewi, who was scared by the sounds of battle and asked his grandpa to come save him. Kazuhiro then approached him, promising he meant no harm while speaking the half-beast language. Mewi confirmed he was the only one captured here, explaining that humans one day found him and his grandpa, killing the latter.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5 saw Kazuhiro ask Mewi to run away from here with him, which Mewi accepted after briefly hesitating. At that moment, the bandits’ leader arrived, saying they’d trade Mewi for his bag full of treasure. However, Kazuhiro saw through the lie and instead attacked the crystal which bound Mewi in cuffs. He then whispered something to Mewi which fans didn’t hear before going to fight the bandits who’d found them.

As he did this, Mewi was able to find somewhere to escape to and hide, with Kazuhiro meeting up after using a skill which let him create a mirage of himself. Mewi introduced himself to Kazuhiro here before the latter returned to the fight. Marie then reported that the monster had seemingly fled, while he said he’d reunite with her in a while after checking out something that’s been bothering him. He revealed it was that the bandits’ leader hadn’t made a move yet.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5 saw the bandit use his detection skill to find Marie, ordering the two soldiers who’d stayed behind with him to move out. This forced Kazuhiro to move, allowing the leader to launch a massive spell at Kazuhiro by sacrificing his men. Thankfully, Kazuhiro dodged it, but the boss then revealed Mewi had been captured once more, forcing him to give himself up.

However, Kazuhiro tricked him, getting around the weight limit the boss had figured out by leaving his sword behind and grabbing Mewi. The two successfully escaped the bandits, with the sea serpent Mewi had summoned attacking the bandits after. While Kazuhiro tried to come up with a plan, he realized the monster wasn’t attacking. Mewi then revealed that the creature was something which awoke when the stone was mined, seeking out the stone for itself.

Marie is immediately smitten by Mewi in Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5 (Image via ZERO-G)

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5 saw Kazuhiro tell Mewi to do what felt right, prompting him to apologize to the monster and offer the magic stone to it. The monster seemingly ate the stone before crying out and returning to the earth once more. This created a massive hole in the ground, in turn revealing an underground labyrinth. Marie reunited with Kazuhiro and Mewi at that moment, in awe at the discovery they had made via the underground labyrinth.

Marie then realized Mewi was a cat, fawning over how cute he was while expressing her joy that he was rescued safely. Soldiers then arrived at the labyrinth’s entrance later that night, thaning Kazuhiro for his work. It was then revealed Mewi would be taken in by the army and treated well by Airilai (the country they were in), adding how shocked he was at the report. The episode ended with Kazuhiro musing on the potential consequences while expressing excitement.

Final thoughts

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! episode 5 is an intriguing episode for several reasons. However, likely the most notable is the setup it introduces in its final moments, suggesting Kazuhiro will be exploring the underground labyrinth sooner rather than later. Likewise, fans can expect focus to remain in Marie’s world for the time being as the pair begin their exploration.

