10 best heist anime that you should watch

Heist anime about cunning thieves and elaborate heists can make for some incredibly entertaining viewing. The thrill of the chase and the suspense of watching a well-laid plan unfold (or unravel) keeps viewers on the edge of their seats in these heist anime.

Some popular heist anime showcase slick criminals and impossible capers, while others add supernatural elements for extra excitement. Heist anime brings together the best aspects of crime thrillers, mystery genres, and even comedy.

Clever protagonists match wits with authorities and rivals alike in style. So grab your black catsuit and let's sneak a look at 10 of the top heist anime worth watching.

10 must-watch heist anime for thrill seekers

1) Great Pretender

Great Pretender (Image via Wit Studio)

Great Pretender, a popular heist anime, follows the exploits of Makoto Edamura, an infamous confident man who gets outwitted by an even more skilled swindler named Laurent Thierry.

After losing a bet, Edamura is forced to team up with Laurent and his group of international con artists as they travel the world targeting corrupt individuals. With its neon visual aesthetic and funky soundtrack, Great Pretender has style to spare.

Over 23 flamboyant episodes, viewers are taken on a thrill ride as Laurent's unorthodox plans walk the fine line between swindling and justice. It's a stylish caper with memorable characters and an engaging overarching mystery regarding Laurent's true motives.

2) Lupin III

Lupin III (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Lupin III, a classic heist anime, stars the quick-witted Lupin III, master thief and symbolic successor to the French gentleman-burglar Arsène Lupin, as he and his motley crew pull off daring capers all over the globe while staying one step ahead of Interpol's most determined detective, Inspector Koichi Zenigata.

Accompanied by his sly partner Daisuke Jigen, an expert marksman with an ace shot who rarely misses his target, and stoic samurai Goemon Ishikawa XIII, whose legendary blade can cut through anything, he confronts high-tech security systems with suave confidence and fearless daring, risking life and limb to claim his prize.

Around to sometimes assist but more often hinder is the sultry femme fatale Fujiko Mine, whose allegiance depends on which side offers the bigger payout in any escapade. With its retro Euro-cool style, witty banter, and emphasis on gadgets and deception over violence, it set the gold standard for the heist anime genre.

3) Magic Kaito 1412

Magic Kaito 1412 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In this clever heist anime, the spotlight falls on quick-change artisan extraordinaire Kaito Kuroba, who inherits the guise of the phantom thief Kaitou Kid, known for his headline-making nighttime magic shows and escape tricks that leave both police forces and adoring audiences stumped.

By day, Kaito seems a normal high school student, but he seeks clues about the strange death of his magician father that may be linked to a crime syndicate. By night, his alter ego Kaitou steals precious jewels in a captivating spectacle, then vanishes without a trace.

Each escapade in Magic Kaito 1412 pushes Kaitou's skills to the limit as he prepares increasingly bold illusions using disguises, decoys, and technological trickery to attain his prize and elude capture.

4) Baccano!

Baccano! (Image via Brain's Base)

Baccano! is set in Prohibition-era America and weaves together the events of an ensemble cast, including the immortal alchemist Szilard Quates, and the missing bottles of the elixir of life.

Through interconnected storylines and non-linear storytelling, the anime builds an enthralling mystery about alchemy and immortality. Viewers meet thieves, gangsters, psychopathic assassins, and more who are either searching for or already possess the elixir of eternal life.

With supernatural immortality fueling crime empires in the shadows, Baccano! stands out for its grisly fights, retro visuals, and the tangled web of grey characters all vying for power and influence in the criminal underworld.

5) D.N.Angel

D.N.Angel (Image via Xebec)

D.N.Angel, another popular heist anime, follows 14-year-old Daisuke Niwa, who finds himself transforming into the notorious phantom thief, Dark Mousy, whenever he experiences feelings of love. As Dark Mousy, Daisuke uses magical powers to bypass security systems and steal artwork for reasons he doesn't understand.

All the while, Daisuke must keep his thieving alter-ego a secret even from his crush, Risa Harada. With supernatural abilities and an internal conflict driving the heists, D.N.Angel is a fun, light-hearted series with romantic complications.

Will Daisuke's crush discover his secret identity? Or will the hunter become the hunted as police forces start closing in on Dark Mousy? This heist anime series puts a paranormal spin on the classic thief with a heart of gold archetype.

6) Cat's Eye

Cat's Eye (Image via Tokyo Movie Shinsha)

This heist anime revolves around three sisters (Hitomi, Rui, and Ai) who covertly operate as the skilled thief, Cat's Eye, to find clues about their missing father. By day, they run a café called Cat's Eye, but under the cloak of night, they target prized works of art from museums, galleries, and exhibitions.

They must keep their nightly heists hidden from a detective who frequents their café. As one of the earliest heist anime aimed at female audiences, it helped establish tropes for the genre with three skilled thieves outsmarting authorities while navigating threats from rival criminals and their own family secrets.

Cat's Eye is a light-hearted series with comedic moments and flirtatious encounters between thieves and detectives.

7) Jing: King of Bandits

Jing: King of Bandits (Image via Studio Deen)

Jing: King of Bandits features Jing, nicknamed the King of Bandits, a fantastical thief looking to steal treasures in a world filled with magical artifacts, exotic locations, and plenty of dangerous traps, all while evading authorities in pursuit of his next prize and discovering clues about the mythical Kirin.

As a more over-the-top and wacky heist anime, Jing: King of Bandits succeeds through the strength of its settings and magical MacGuffins. Every adventure expands on Jing's supernatural abilities or Kir's strange transformations in creative ways to escape sticky situations.

It's more comedic compared to other anime series but still delivers clever plots and exciting getaways in spades.

8) Mouse

Mouse (Image via Studio Deen)

This anime follows the genius thief Mouse, who specializes in the perfect preparation and execution of seemingly impossible heists. Declaring "what is mine, I will take" as his motto, Mouse challenges authorities by providing a prior warning of his every crime.

His tales showcase not only Mouse's supreme confidence but also require ingenious techniques, cunning disguises, risk-taking, and outsmarting of law enforcement. Unlike other thieves, Mouse relies on meticulous preparation, challenging viewers to think critically about each caper.

Every step is mapped out through logic, psychology, and strategy rather than unbelievable gimmicks. While a bit heavier compared to other heist anime, Mouse rewards careful viewers.

9) The Daughter of Twenty Faces

The Daughter of Twenty Faces (Image via Bones)

Set in the early 20th century, this heist anime tells a coming-of-age story of Chiko, a young orphan taken under the wing of the master thief Twenty Faces. Initially joining Twenty Faces' group out of a desire for freedom, Chiko's motives shift after learning compassion and empathy during their heists.

When Twenty Faces disappears, Chiko decides to carry on his legacy alongside Twenty Faces' previous crew members. With themes of morality and growth at its core, The Daughter of Twenty Faces balances the mental thrills of strategic deception against heartfelt moments of relationships and purpose.

It's a meaningful story that showcases both the technical skills needed to be a gentleman thief as well as the emotional connections that give deeper meaning to such a life.

10) Princess Principal

Princess Principal (Image via Studio 3Hz & Actas)

Princess Principal, another heist anime, is set in a steampunk, alternate-history version of 19th-century London, where a team of five female undercover spies infiltrate the Kingdom of Albion on behalf of the Commonwealth of Entente.

Using their individual skill sets ranging from infiltration, intelligence gathering, and sabotage, the group known as Princess Principal works together to obtain state secrets vital to the Commonwealth's victory in war. It blends historical fiction, spy drama, and steampunk sci-fi to create a politically charged world of intrigue.

With double and even triple agents in the mix, no one's motives or background is as they first appear. It culminates in conspiracies, plot twists, and wonderfully tense sequences of the group trying to maintain their covers.

Conclusion

With so many great heist anime series available spanning straight thefts to supernatural trickery, there's bound to be something for everyone's tastes.

These heist anime offer wildly creative ways for morally grey characters to outmaneuver authorities and rivals alike through clever plans or sheer audacity. So whether you prefer flashy magic spectacles or more grounded criminal masterminds, settle in to enjoy these thrilling anime capers.

