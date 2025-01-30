Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 6 is scheduled to air on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. It will be broadcast on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese television channels. Shortly after its release, the episode will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll for international viewers.

In episode 5 of Ameku Takao's Detective Karte, the aftermath of Aoi Kuramoto's death is explored. Aoi was burned to death, supposedly due to Enzo Ashiya's curse. Although the curse was resolved in episode 4, Aoi's death has reopened the investigation.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 6 release date and time

Expand Tweet

Trending

As per the anime's official website, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 6 is slated to be broadcast in Japan on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 12 am JST. For international viewers, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday February 5, 2025 7 am Central Standard Time Wednesday February 5, 2025 9 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday February 5, 2025 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday February 5, 2025 3 pm Central European Time Wednesday February 5, 2025 4 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday February 5, 2025 8:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday February 5, 2025 11 pm

Where to watch Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 6

Expand Tweet

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 6 is set to be released in Japan on television channels like TOKYO MX, Tochigi Television, Gunma Television, BS11, Chukyo Television, Yomiuri TV, and Animax.

Japanese viewers can also watch the episode on distribution platforms like U-NEXT, Unlimited Anime, Anime Times, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Lemino, Bandai Channel, Hulu, and many others.

As for viewers worldwide, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 6 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 5 Recap

Takao Ameku in episode 5 (image via Project No.9)

Episode 5 of the Ameku Takao's Detective Karte anime, titled Crimson Curse of the Sorcerer, began with Takao Ameku, Yu Takanashi, and the police investigating the unusual death of Aoi Kuramoto. According to Takao, Aoi died of Spontaneous Human Combustion, which refers to when a person's body is burned without an external heat source.

However, as per Murota's beliefs, Aoi was a victim of Enzo's curse. Apparently, those who were cursed by Enzo, all died by burning in flames. Shortly afterwards, Takanashi got the news of Professor Ikari's death, which convinced Murota that he was next.

The episode then saw Takanashi attending Professor Ikari's wake, where he saw a suspicious motorcyclist with a full-face helmet. What happened next is something no one could have prepared for - Professor Ikari's coffin suddenly exploded, with his corpse left burning in flames.

Yu Takanashi as seen in episode 5 (image via Project No.9)

After giving his statement to the police, Takanashi was joined by his subordinate, Mai Kounoike, who wanted to show him her motorcycle. Their conversation came to a halt when the hospital's receptionist handed him a note, that a man with a full-face helmet had apparently left for him. As one would expect, it was a threat meant for Takanashi, which stated that whoever desecrated the grave of Enzo Ashiya would be cursed.

As Takanashi and Kounoike left the hospital, their car exploded, and they saw a motorcyclist scratching his chest. Takanashi realized the motorcyclist was Yuta Ashiya, a descendant of the Ashiya clan. With Kounoike's help, Takanashi captured Yuta, and he was handed over to the police. The episode ended with a dark twist as Professor Murota was brought into the hospital.

As the physicians were preparing to begin their treatment, Murota whispered to Takanashi that he finally fell victim to Enzo Ashiya's curse, following which his body was set ablaze out of nowhere. As Takao and the rest of her team stared at Murota's body in horror, the climactic episode came to an end, leaving viewers with the feeling that the curse of Enzo Ashiya was far from over.

What to expect from Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 6

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 6 is titled Fierce Blazing Finale. Judging from the title, the upcoming episode will be the final part of the ongoing storyline revolving around the curse of Enzo Ashiya.

Will Takao Ameku finally solve the mystery of the dreaded curse before it comes for her? Stay tuned to find out in Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 6.

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback