I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 6 release date, where to watch, and more

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 6 will be released on February 1, 2025, at 11 pm JST. It will be one of the few fanservice-heavy animes to air during Winter 2025. Multiple networks in Japan, including Tokyo MX, will broadcast the episode.

The series will mainly adopt I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet light novel. It has also been partially adapted into a manga. Fans wanting to progress with the story can start reading the manga. The series is being produced by Studio Zero-G and Saber Works.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 6.

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 6: Release date and time

Trending

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 6 is scheduled for a release at 11 pm JST on Saturday, February 1, 2025, as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season. The series will have two versions, censored and uncensored, which will be released simultaneously. The streaming times in various time zones are:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 06:00 am Saturday February 1, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 09:00 am Saturday

February 1, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:00 pm Saturday February 1, 2025 Central Standard Time 08:00 am Saturday

February 1, 2025 Indian Standard Time 07:30 pm Saturday

February 1, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:00 pm Saturday February 1, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm Saturday February 1, 2025

Where to watch I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 6?

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 6 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, ATX, and other networks in Japan. The anime will also be available for Japanese audiences on Amazon Prime Video and HIDIVE. The series will be available on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for international audiences.

Brief recap of I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 5

Stella as shown in the anime (Image via Zero-G and Saber Works)

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 5 started off with Aria as she took Stella for a tour through the town. Although Stella's status as a newly reincarnated earth dragon made her stand out from the regular inhabitants of the town, she managed to navigate through the various establishments under Aria's supervision.

Throughout the tour, Aria asked Stella various questions, which ended up in the misunderstanding that the newly reincarnated earth dragon was an adventurer suffering from amnesia. As a result, Aria went to Vulcan alongside Tama and Stella. Stella swiftly picked out some adventuring gear for herself, alongside a greatsword and a greatshield.

Tama as shown in the anime (Image via Zero-G and Saber Works)

Later, the entire party ventured into the dungeon to test out their new gear. The whole situation later devolved into a test of strength for Stella, which ended with the reincarnated dragon being assigned the role of a tank. After their venture into the dungeon, Stella confronted Aria, questioning her authority over Tama and how she was weak and not worthy of Tama's ownership.

The issue is later sidelined as the entire party exits the dungeon and visits the guild to register the reincarnated earth dragon Stella as an adventurer. The episode ends with Stella coming face to face with her own skeleton from the time when she was an actual earth dragon.

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 6: What to expect?

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 6 will focus on Stella and her reaction to her own remains being used as commodities by humans. Episode 5 made it clear that Stella had some repressed emotions towards her death as an earth dragon. The disrespect towards her remains might just make her revert to a more berserk state.

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback