I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 8 release date, where to watch, and more

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 8 will be released on February 15, 2025 at 11pm JST. It will be one of the few fanservice-heavy anime to air during Winter 2025. Multiple networks in Japan, including Tokyo MX, will broadcast the episode.

The series will is adapting the light novel titled I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf's Girl Pet. It has also been partially adapted into a manga. Fans wishing to progress with the story can pick up the manga. Studio Zero-G and Saber Works have taken the responsibility of bringing the novel to screens worldwide.

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 8: Release date and time

Aria (Image via Zero-G and Saber Works)

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 8 is set to premiere on February 15, 2025 at 11pm JST, as part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup. The series will have two versions, censored and uncensored, which will be released simultaneously.

The streaming times in various zones are:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 06:00 am Saturday February 15, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 09:00 am Saturday February 15, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 02:00 pm Saturday February 15, 2025 Central Standard Time 08:00 am Saturday February 15, 2025 Indian Standard Time 07:30 pm Saturday February 15, 2025 Philippine Time 10:00 pm Saturday February 15, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm Saturday February 15, 2025

Where to watch I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 8?

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 8 will broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, ATX, and other networks in Japan. The episode will also be available to Japanese viewers on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and HIDIVE.

The episode can also be found on Muse Asia'a YouTube channel for viewers located elsewhere around the globe.

A brief recap of I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 7

Stella, Aria and Tama (Image via Zero-G and Saber Works)

Titled Undead on Approach Dark Tales of the Ear, episode 7 continued the story, showcasing Stella, Aria and Tama return to the forest after defeating the boss. But Feri and Lily were missing, with Tama being unable to sniff them out. Distraught, they returned to the tavern and met Vulcan, whom they filled in on the details. About to set out once again, a messenger Earl Gladstone called upon them.

Apparently, the Earl would be pleased to make each of their acquaintences. As they rode in the royal carriage, Vulcan revealed that she had heard of pretty girls being kidnapped and it was possible that the same happened to Lily and Feri. As expected, the Earl wanted them to be his mistresses and attempted to drug them using a special sort of tea.

But thanks to Tama's Blessing of the Lion, they were immune to its effects. When Stella called the Earl out on Lily and Feri's kidnapping, the guards were called in to "purify the Devils that possessed the girls". But before anything could happen, an alert for an attack by the Undead was sounded. An army of skeletons had been unleashed in town and was also heading their way.

Aria (Image via Zero-G and Saber Works)

The Earl turned tail and fled while the girls dashed to town to protect the townsfolk. They were easily fighting off the Undead army but this wouldn't be of any avail without taking down the caster. Narrowing down his location, the girls found themselves at Reiss' mansion, face-to-face with Reiss himself, who was the caster. He wanted to avenge his fiancé, whom the Earl had murdered.

Reiss was actually a necromancer, one who could barely summon two skeletons. But with the fairies' rare power, he could call upon an army, which was why he had kidnapped them. Using more of their mana, he revivied the Earth Dragon skeleton and took refuge in it. To fight it off, Aria's Holy Damage from Sacred Sword worked, but it immensely drained her. Thus, Tama and Stella bought her time.

What followed was a brilliant display of teamwork to rescue the fairies and defeat the Undead Earth Dragon. The next day, at Reiss execution, Aria secretly added Drop of Truth to the Earl's tea, which made him spill the beans on the girls disappearing from the town. He was imprisoned and stripped of his title as Earl.

What to expect from I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 8? (speculative)

Tama and Feri (Image via Zero-G and Saber Works)

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 8 will continue the journey of Aria, Tama and company, with the new additions of the fairies, Lily and Feri. The road to becoming a Sword Saint for Aria is still long and she would need to perservere if she wants to achieve that title, blostered by Tama and her friends' support.

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 8 is likely to feature another adventure and shed light on the series' ultimate villain, about whom Beryl had referenced not too long ago.

