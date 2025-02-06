  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Feb 06, 2025 18:00 GMT
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Haruto and Aoi as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7 will be released on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 12 am JST. The anime episode will first air on Tokyo MX and other local TV networks. After that, the anime episode will be available to watch online locally and on Crunchyroll globally.

The previous episode of the anime revealed Haruto's origin. He was a baby made by Ichiru Sengoku through cloning. Hence, she asked all her friends to help raise him. Amongst all her friends, Aoi had the most influence on Haruto and trained him to become an assassin like her.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7 release date and time

Aoi and Haruto as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Aoi and Haruto as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7 will be released on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will be released on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

also-read-trending Trending

The upcoming anime episode will be titled Bluest Blue 2. Its release may be delayed in certain regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.

The seventh episode of Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime will be released at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amWednesdayFebruary 12
Eastern Daylight Time11 amWednesdayFebruary 12
British Summer Time4 pmWednesdayFebruary 12
Central European Summer Time5 pmWednesdayFebruary 12
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmWednesdayFebruary 12
Philippine Standard Time11 pmWednesdayFebruary 12
Japanese Standard Time12 amThursdayFebruary 13
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amThursdayFebruary 13

Where to watch Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7?

Aoi as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Aoi as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7 will first be televised on local TV networks in Japan such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS NTV. The anime will also be available to stream locally on ABEMA, Prime Video, Netflix, d Anime Store, and others.

As for international anime fans, Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. The anime will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and CIS.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 6 Recap

Ichiru and Haruto as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Ichiru and Haruto as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 6, titled Bluest Blue 1, revealed Haruto's origin. He was a clone baby created by Ichiru Sengoku to replace Thanatos. However, as she was inexperienced, she asked her friends to help raise Haruto. Surprisingly, out of everyone, Haruto took a liking to the most deviant one, Aoi, and stuck close to her.

As time passed, Aoi became Haruto's master and taught him how to fight like her. In time, Haruto became an assassin, capable of taking down a room full of people by himself. When the anime later switched to the present, it was revealed that Aoi had passed away years ago.

What to expect from Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7?

Samejima as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Samejima as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7, titled Bluest Blue 2, is set to depict the rest of Haruto and Aoi's story from the past. With that, fans can expect to learn how Aoi passed away.

As revealed by the preview, the people at Mihama Academy get indulged in another mission. This mission will seemingly see Samejima betray Ichiru and point her gun at her. That's when Aoi comes to Ichiru's rescue, initiating a fight against Samejima.

Related Links

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी