Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7 will be released on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 12 am JST. The anime episode will first air on Tokyo MX and other local TV networks. After that, the anime episode will be available to watch online locally and on Crunchyroll globally.

The previous episode of the anime revealed Haruto's origin. He was a baby made by Ichiru Sengoku through cloning. Hence, she asked all her friends to help raise him. Amongst all her friends, Aoi had the most influence on Haruto and trained him to become an assassin like her.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7 release date and time

Aoi and Haruto as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7 will be released on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will be released on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

The upcoming anime episode will be titled Bluest Blue 2. Its release may be delayed in certain regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.

The seventh episode of Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime will be released at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Wednesday February 12 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Wednesday February 12

British Summer Time 4 pm Wednesday February 12 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Wednesday February 12 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday February 12 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday February 12 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Thursday February 13 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday February 13

Where to watch Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7?

Aoi as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7 will first be televised on local TV networks in Japan such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS NTV. The anime will also be available to stream locally on ABEMA, Prime Video, Netflix, d Anime Store, and others.

As for international anime fans, Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. The anime will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and CIS.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 6 Recap

Ichiru and Haruto as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 6, titled Bluest Blue 1, revealed Haruto's origin. He was a clone baby created by Ichiru Sengoku to replace Thanatos. However, as she was inexperienced, she asked her friends to help raise Haruto. Surprisingly, out of everyone, Haruto took a liking to the most deviant one, Aoi, and stuck close to her.

As time passed, Aoi became Haruto's master and taught him how to fight like her. In time, Haruto became an assassin, capable of taking down a room full of people by himself. When the anime later switched to the present, it was revealed that Aoi had passed away years ago.

What to expect from Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7?

Samejima as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 7, titled Bluest Blue 2, is set to depict the rest of Haruto and Aoi's story from the past. With that, fans can expect to learn how Aoi passed away.

As revealed by the preview, the people at Mihama Academy get indulged in another mission. This mission will seemingly see Samejima betray Ichiru and point her gun at her. That's when Aoi comes to Ichiru's rescue, initiating a fight against Samejima.

