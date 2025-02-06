New Anpanman movie announces June 2025 premiere and title with PV

On February 6, 2025, the new Anpanman movie announced its release date, June 27, 2025, and its official title through a promotional video on its official X account. The X account also released a teaser visual featuring the movie's protagonists.

Anpanman is an anime franchise based on a Japanese picture book illustrated by Takashi Yanase. The picture was also imagined as a manga series that ran from 1973 to 2013. The more famous media of this franchise is anime which has almost 1,640 episodes and is still ongoing, as of this article's publication.

Anpanman movie set to be released on June 27, 2025

The latest promotional video for the Anpanman movie featured the meeting between the series' protagonist, Anpanman, and Chapon. The video also saw the entry of the antagonist, Baikinman. The last part of the video featured the movie's official name, Soreike! Anpanman: Chapon no Hero! (Go! Anpanman: Chapon's Hero!) and its release date (June 27, 2025).

Anpanman is one of the most popular anime series in Japan. The series has inspired various anime adaptations. The main TV animation is animated by TMS Entertainment (Dr Stone).

The 2025 Anpanman movie is yet to officially announce its voice casting, staff members, and everything else. However, as given in the prequels, the same staff is set to return in the recent Anpanman movie.

The series' main voice casting includes Anpanman voiced by Keiko Toda (Ataru's mother from Urusei Yatsura), Baikinman by Ryusei Nakao (Mayuri from Bleach), Batako-san by Rei Sakuma (Barbara from Monster), Cheese by Kouichi Yamadera (Miguel from Jujutsu Kaisen), and Creampanda by Miki Nagasawa (Maya from Neon Genesis Evangelion).

The series' staff members include Toshio Nakatani (producer of Death Note) as the producer, Katsuyoshi Yatabe (director of Bucchigiri) as the director, Taku Izumi (music composer of Gegege no Kitaro) as the music composer, and Michishiro Yamada as the character designer.

Synopsis of the new Anpanman movie

Anpanman as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Anpanman movie is a comedy-fantasy one telling the tale of Chapon, a mysterious boy who falls from the sky. Luckily, he is taken in by Anpanman as Chapon helps him save people every day. One day, after saving one person, Chapon discovers a new feeling he has never experienced before.

However, the happy days end soon when Baikinman attacks Anpanman and tells the truth about Chapon. Could Chapon be related to Baikinman that might change Anpanman's perception of the mysterious boy?

