Eiichiro Oda's Monsters anime: Complete Voice cast and where you've heard them before

With the announcement of the release date and cast for the Monsters anime episode earlier this weekend, excitement around the anime adaptation of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s one-shot has ballooned. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the anime’s debut on the Netflix platform, which will come on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 globally at 12AM Pacific Standard Time.

Fan focus on the upcoming Monsters anime adaptation has also shifted to the voice actors set to take part following the reveal of the production’s cast. Unsurprisingly, most of this focus stems on who the voice actors are, and where fans may have heard them before in other facets of the anime industry.

Monsters anime cast features Attack on Titan’s Reiner Braun, Demon Slayer’s Mitsuri Kanroji, and more

1) Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shimotsuki Ryuma

Protagonist Shimotsuki Ryuma as seen in trailers for the Monsters anime (Image via E&H Production)

In the upcoming Monsters anime, voice actor Yoshimasa Hosoya is set to play the protagonist Shimotsuki Ryuma. This Ryuma is the same seen in Oda’s flagship One Piece series, with the events of the Monster one-shot having been retroactively canonized in One Piece’s lore.

Hosoya’s best known roles otherwise are likely as Attack on Titan’s Reiner Braun, Haikyu!!’s Asahi Azumane, and My Hero Academia’s Fumikago Tokoyami.

Additional roles of Hosoya’s include Bungo Stray Dogs’ Doppo Kunikida, Fruits Basket’s Katsuya Honda, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’s Welf Crozzo, Kingdom’s Ohon, Mob Psycho 100’s Tenga Onigawara, and Trigun Stampede’s Nicholas D. Wolfwood.

2) Kana Hanazawa as Flare

Female lead Flare as seen in trailers for the Monsters anime (Image via E&H Production)

In the Monsters anime, Kana Hanazawa will play the female lead for the series named Flare. During the events of the story, she works as a waitress at the restaurant of another character, and crosses paths with Ryuma initially as a result of this job.

Hanazawa’s most recognizable roles in the industry include performances as Demon Slayer’s Mitsuri Kanroji, Akame ga Kill!’s Seiryu Ubiquitous, Boruto’s Eida,and Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s Rika Orimoto.

Additional roles include Bungo Stray Dogs’ Lucy Maud Montgomery, Danganronpa 3’s Chiaki Nanami, Durarara!!’s Anri Sonohara, Food Wars!’s Nene Kinokuni, Magi’s Kogyoku Ren, Psycho-Pass’ Akane Tsunemori, and Steins;Gate’s Mayuri Shiina.

3) Hiroki Tochi as Cyrano

Lead antagonist Cyrano as seen in promotional material for the Monsters anime (Image via E&H Production)

Next up in the anime's cast is Hiroki Tochi, who is set to play antagonist Cyrano in the one-shot’s adaptation whose presence should be significant in terms of getting the story rolling. Cyrano will primarily serve as an antagonist and foil character to Ryuma. Tochi’s best known roles are likely as The Seven Deadly Sins’ Estarossa, Solo Leveling’s Yoonho Baek/Taiga Shirakawa, and as Bleach’s Ginjo Kugo.

Additional performances include Black Butler’s Bard and Baldroy, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Maine, D.Gray-man’s General Cross Marian, Fairy Tail’s Pantherlily, Frieren’s Heiter, the 1999 Hunter x Hunter anime’s Ging Freecs, and Psycho-Pass’ Teppei Sugo.

4) Mitsuaki Madono as D.R.

Supporting antagonist D.R. as seen in promotional material for the Monsters anime (Image via E&H Production)

Like Tochi, Mitsuaki Madono is also set to play an antagonist in the Monsters anime in the form of D.R., who is Cyrano’s partner-in-crime in the anime. Unlike Cyrano, however, he’s shown to be much less capable of a combatant, hurting himself more often than others.

Madono’s best known roles include as Bleach’s Kon, Code Geass’ Kaname Ohgi, One Piece’s Scratchmen Apoo, and the 2023 Rurouni Kenshin anime’s Kanryu Takeda.

Madono’s other recognizable roles include Assassination Classroom’s Kotaro Yanagisawa, Buddy Daddies’ Ryo Ogino, Castlevania’s Isaac, Gantz’s Hajime Muroto, Hajime no Ippo’s Masahiko Umezawa, and Inuyasha’s Mugen no Byakuya.

5) Katsuhito Nomura as Master

Master (all the way right) as seen in promotional material for the Monsters anime (Image via E&H Production)

Last but certainly not least, Katsuhito Nomura rounds out the currently announced cast for the Monsters adaptation as Master. Intriguingly, it seems that the Master is a new character created for the anime adaptation specifically given their apparent absence in the source material. In any case, Nomura’s best known roles otherwise are fairly small in number.

Arguably the most recognizable include the Garo franchise’s Alfonso San Valiante and Minamoto no Yorinobu. Additional performances include CODE-E's Kotaro Kannagi, I''s Pure’s Ichitaka Seto, Living for the Day After Tomorrow’s Testumasa Amino, and Usuzumizakura -Garo-’s Fujiwarano Yorionobu. It seems that Nomura’s upcoming performance as Master has the potential to be his most well-known role yet.

