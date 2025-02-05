Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 7 will be released on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 12 am JST. The anime episode will first be available to stream on ABEMA in Japan and Crunchyroll worldwide. The same anime episode will be televised on local TV networks in Japan a week later.

The previous episode saw Light and Ayla head to the Bolst Workshop after the blacksmiths at the Tradesman District refused to make a sword for Light. While they found the legendary blacksmith, an incident from her past saw her decide never to make a sword again. The anime episode later saw Light rescue Monica after the Blackbird Merchant Group kidnapped her.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 7 release date and time

Monica Bolst as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

According to the anime's website, Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 7 will be released on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the episode will be released on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The anime episode may be released after some delay in certain regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.

The seventh episode of Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Tuesday February 11 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Tuesday February 11 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Tuesday February 11 Central European Summer Time 05:00 pm Tuesday February 11 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Tuesday February 11 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Tuesday February 11 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday February 12 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday February 12

Where to watch Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 7?

Light and Ayla as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 7 will first be available to watch online on ABEMA and Crunchyroll. ABEMA will release the anime episode in Japan. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll will release it worldwide, in regions such as North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

The same episode will be aired a week later on local TV networks in Japan such as Tokyo MX, BS Fuji, and MBS. It will also be made available to watch online locally on Lemino, HULU, Bandai Channel, d Anime Store, and others.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 6 Recap

Ival and Monica Bolst as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 6, titled The Legendary Blacksmith, saw Light and Ayla look for the Bolst Workshop after every other blacksmith refused to make a sword for Light due to their allegiance to the Holy Sister. While they found Monica Bolst, the blacksmith refused to make a sword for Light due to an incident from her past.

The anime later revealed that one of the clients served by Monica's father, Blackbird Merchant Group, was affiliated with Black Swan. With that, the anime saw Holy Sister ask Zamdo to capture Light. Hence, the Blackbird Merchant Group kidnaps Monica, hoping to trap Light. However, Light managed to rescue Monica easily using his Sleep Pixie.

What to expect from Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 7?

Zamdo as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 7 will most likely see the Blackbird Merchant Group target Bolst Workshop again. However, this time, instead of targeting Monica, they may go after father Ival Bolst.

As expected, Light will try to defeat the Blackbird Merchant Group. However, as hinted by Ayla in the anime, the group's boss, Zamdo had a powerful skill. In addition, with Light only having a broken sword, Monica might finally create the ultimate sword for him.

