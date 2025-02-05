I Have a Crush at Work episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I Have a Crush at Work episode 6 is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2025 at 11 pm JST. Fans residing in Japan can watch the broadcast of the episode on Tokyo TV, while international audiences can stream the English-subtitled episodes on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel.

The latest episode was centered around Tateishi and Mitsuya’s summer vacation. While it was short, the couple had plenty of time to connect on a deeper level and have fun. They enjoyed local snacks and spent quality time in a private onsen. Here’s everything you need to know about I Have a Crush at Work episode 6 ahead of its release.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 6 release date and time

I Have a Crush at Work episode 6 is slated to release on February 10, 2025 at 11 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions globally will be able to access the new episode on the same day. The exact release schedule for I Have a Crush at Work episode 6, along with the respective time zones, is listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Monday February 10, 2025 Central Standard Time 8 am Monday February 10, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Monday February 10, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Monday February 10, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Monday February 10, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Monday February 10, 2025 Philippine Time 10 pm Monday February 10, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday February 11, 2025

Where to watch I Have a Crush at Work episode 6?

Tokyo MX will broadcast I Have a Crush at Work episode 5 on February 10, 2025 at 11 pm JST. Sun Television will air the episode on the same day at 11:30 pm JST, while BS Fuji will broadcast it two days later at 12 am JST. Fans living in Japan can also opt for streaming platforms like U-Next and Amazon Prime Video, among others.

Global audiences, on the other hand, can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel. It’s also important to note that YouTube will stream the episode for free. However, the channel is geo-restricted and is, therefore, available only in select regions.

A brief recap of I Have a Crush at Work episode 5

The latest episode focused on Tateishi and Mitsuya’s first vacation as a couple. While they could have flooded their itinerary with a host of different activities, they chose to do a few things and enjoy their time together. Furthermore, they decided to go to Tateishi’s hometown. However, Mitsuya was tasked with some last-minute work. It was an emergency as the snack that the company had designed didn’t reach the pre-sale event.

Mitsuya, her boss, and her colleagues from the planning committee had to hand-wrap the packages and keep them in a box for it to be delivered. Following that, the couple went to Yamanashi and spent some time in their private Onsen.

They also saw a field of sunflowers and spent time tasting various local snacks. They ended the vacation with a promise to work on certain goals. Should any of them fail to achieve it, they must sponsor a trip to Yamanashi once again.

What to expect in I Have a Crush at Work episode 6?

Given that the couple had plenty of time to relax, the two will most likely focus on their career. As mentioned earlier, Tateishi and Mitsuya made a promise that the former would become a Level 1 bookkeeper, while the latter would design another snack and release it into the market.

Therefore, the upcoming episode is expected to shed light on their individual goals while they also find ways to navigate through the hurdles of hiding a relationship at the office.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

