I Have a Crush at Work episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I Have a Crush at Work episode 5 is scheduled to be released on February 3, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Fans residing in Japan can watch the broadcast of the latest episode on Tokyo MX and other local television networks. On the other hand, international audiences can stream the episodes on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel.

Things got a tad bit steamy in the recent episode, but there were plenty of wholesome moments. It also addressed the minor insecurities that young couples face early on in the relationship. It was portrayed beautifully, and the involved parties navigated them exceptionally well. Fans are eager to see how Tateishi and Mitsuya will progress their relationship in the upcoming episode of the animanga series. Here’s everything you need to know about I Have a Crush at Work episode 5 ahead of its release.

Trending

I Have a Crush at Work episode 5 release date and time

As mentioned, I Have a Crush at Work episode 5 is slated to release on February 3, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Most regions across the world will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date despite the differences in time zones. The exact release times for I Have a Crush at Work episode 5 along with the corresponding time zones are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Monday February 3, 2025 Central Standard Time 8 am Monday February 3, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Monday February 3, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Monday February 3, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Monday February 3, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Monday February 3, 2025 Philippine Time 10 pm Monday February 3, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday February 4, 2025

Where to watch I Have a Crush at Work episode 5?

Mitsuya as seen in the anime series (Image via BLADE)

Tokyo MX will broadcast I Have a Crush at Work episode 5 on February 3, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Sun Television will broadcast the episode on the aforementioned date at 11:30 pm JST while BS Fuji will broadcast the episode two days later at 12 am JST. Fans living in Japan also have the option to stream the episodes on U-Next and Amazon Prime Video among other prominent platforms.

Global audiences, on the other hand, can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel. It’s also important to note that YouTube will stream the episode for free. However, the channel is geo-restricted and is available only in select regions.

A brief recap of I Have a Crush at Work episode 4

Expand Tweet

The episode showcased Mitsuya’s excitement and nervousness since the product she developed recently hit the shelves. However, nobody bought her product and she was down. This also resulted in her snapping at a colleague. However, Tateishi managed to comfort her and Mitsuya managed to make amends with the aforementioned colleague.

Mitsuya was quite jealous since she didn’t realize how popular Tateishi was. There was a group of women in the Accounts Department and they seemed to be drawn to him. She felt that she didn’t put much effort into the way she looked for him and decided to change that for the night. She even felt the need to be physically intimate with Tateishi.

However, he didn’t take advantage of this situation. He reassured her that she was the only one for him. The two ended up taking their relationship to the next level. He also told those women that he spent the weekend with his girlfriend, making it clear that he was not available for a romantic relationship.

What to expect in I Have a Crush at Work episode 5?

Tateishi revealed that he is in a romantic relationship, and therefore, things could get tougher for the couple in I Have a Crush at Work episode 5. This information will surely spread to his boss and other colleagues in the office. Mitsuya and Tateishi must be extra careful as their colleagues could potentially find out the true nature of their relationship.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback