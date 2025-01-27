I Have a Crush at Work episode 4: Tateishi's popularity surprises Mitsuya and others

I Have a Crush at Work episode 4 was released on January 27, 2025, featuring plenty of elements that fans enjoyed watching. Things got a tad bit heated in the latest episode as Mitsuya and Tateishi took their relationship to the next level. The episode not only had plenty of wholesome moments, but it also showed other aspects of the relationship.

Furthermore, viewers got some insight into how Tateishi helps Mitsuya during stressful situations. Being a part of the planning committee is not easy, and there is a lot of pressure when a product is being released. Mitsuya spearheaded the release of a new dessert, which wasn't doing well in terms of sales. However, that slowly changed, and her relationship with her colleagues also improved drastically.

Below is a closer look at the highlights of I Have a Crush at Work episode 4.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 4 highlights

Tateishi helps Mitsuya, who is under a lot of stress

Mitsuya is stressed over the new product launch (Image via BLADE)

As mentioned earlier, I Have a Crush at Work episode 4 highlights showed just how stressed Mitsuya was. She was an important part of a product launch. Naturally, it takes some time for the product to be sold. However, her impatience was far too high for her not to spiral. In fact, she even snapped at one of her colleagues whose previous product was lauded. Her pent-up frustration erupted in the latest episode.

However, Tateishi helped her calm down. In fact, he even stated how her snapping at her colleagues was understandable because it was a mistake committed in the heat of passion. The very next day, she saw a few high school students purchase her product in the nearby convenience store. She even took a few snacks to the office and offered them to her colleague to make up for her mistake.

Tateishi is more popular than Mitsuya, realized

Mitsuya and Tateishi as seen in the latest episode (Image via BLADE)

It seemed like Mitsuya was the popular one in the relationship. However, I Have a Crush at Work episode 4 highlighted that Tateishi is just as popular in the office. There are a few women in the accounts department who found him cute. They were interested in his personal life and were curious about whether or not he had a girlfriend. That day, Mitsuya felt the need to dress up a tad bit more fancy to please him.

However, he spoke to Mitsuya and stated that she had no reason to do that. He loved her for who she was, and she didn't need to get physically intimate with him out of fear that he might find another partner. However, Mitsuya proceeded to get intimate with him, stating that it was out of choice and because she finds Tateishi attractive.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 4 wasn't particularly PG-13 for the next few minutes as the couple took their relationship to the next level.

Tateishi goes public about his personal life

Tateishi confesses to his colleagues about his girlfriend (Image via BLADE)

Mitsuya encountered the same girls who found Tateishi attractive. She tried her best to maintain her composure. It didn't help that Tateishi also entered the lift soon after. The girls were quite interested in how he spent his weekend. His response was shocked everyone, including Mitsuya.

Tateishi stated that he spent the weekend relaxing with his girlfriend. It was clear that Tateishi wanted the girls to know that he was taken. While this risked exposing his office romance, he did this to put Mitsuya's mind at ease. Fans loved that the couple are quite mindful and try to help each other in various aspects of their lives.

Conclusion

I Have a Crush at Work episode 4 pleased the entire fanbase. Things got a little steamy, but there were plenty of wholesome moments that viewers enjoyed. Mitsuya and Tateishi's relationship is progressing steadily, and fans cannot wait to see the hurdles that lie ahead for the duo.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

