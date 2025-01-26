I Have a Crush at Work complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

I Have a Crush at Work is one of the anime adaptations that has garnered a massive fanbase in the span of a few episodes. The entertaining characters have made this quite popular among animanga fans. While it wasn’t the most anticipated series, the initial few episodes have proved to be immensely satisfying to watch.

The story follows Tateishi and Mitsuya, who are office colleagues. However, they decide to date in secret. So far, the first few episodes have set the tone and introduced a host of obstacles that the couple must face together.

Fans are eager to know more about the anime adaptation, particularly about the number of episodes that will be featured in the first installation. Here’s everything you need to know about the release schedule of this series.

How many episodes will I Have a Crush at Work have?

I Have a Crush at Work will feature a total of 12 episodes in the first season. The official website does not have the Blu-Ray listings. However, leaks suggest that the anime will have 12 episodes.

The first episode was released on January 6, 2025, and it not only set the tone for the remainder of the season but also showed the main characters becoming a romantic couple.

The complete release schedule for I Have a Crush at Work as per Japanese Standard Time, Pacific Standard Time, British Summer Time, and Indian Standard Time is listed below. It is important to note that the release dates are subject to change should unforeseen circumstances alter the broadcast schedule.

Episodes Date Release Timings (JST/PT/BST/IST) 1 (Released) January 6, 2025 11 PM/6 AM/2 PM/7:30 PM 2 (Released) January 13, 2025 11 PM/6 AM/2 PM/7:30 PM 3 (Released) January 20, 2025 11 PM/6 AM/2 PM/7:30 PM 4 January 27, 2025 11 PM/6 AM/2 PM/7:30 PM 5 February 3, 2025 11 PM/6 AM/2 PM/7:30 PM 6 February 10, 2025 11 PM/6 AM/2 PM/7:30 PM 7 February 17, 2025 11 PM/6 AM/2 PM/7:30 PM 8 February 24, 2025 11 PM/6 AM/2 PM/7:30 PM 9 March 3, 2025 11 PM/6 AM/2 PM/7:30 PM 10 March 10, 2025 11 PM/6 AM/2 PM/7:30 PM 11 March 17, 2025 11 PM/6 AM/2 PM/7:30 PM 12 March 24, 2025 11 PM/6 AM/2 PM/7:30 PM

Where to watch I Have a Crush at Work?

Fans residing in Japan can tune in to Tokyo MX, Sun Television, and BS Fuji. Furthermore, one can stream the episodes on U-Next and Amazon Prime Video, among other platforms available in the aforementioned region. International audiences, however, can stream the episodes for free.

Global fans can do so by watching the episodes on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel. So far, none of the popular streaming platforms have picked up this IP. Unfortunately, Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel is geo-restricted.

What to expect in I Have a Crush at Work?

Unlike most slice-of-life shows, this title doesn’t spend time building up to the characters’ romantic relationships. They are a couple within the first 10 minutes of the show. The main appeal of this anime is the struggles and obstacles that the couple encounters in an office setting.

The interactions feel quite organic which is why fans adore this series. Furthermore, there is a great deal of emphasis on wholesome interactions. The soundtracks and the animation set the tone for a cozy viewing.

I Have a Crush at Work episode archive

Episode 1: Can't Let Anyone Know

Episode 2: Boundary

Episode 3: Tonight is Special

Episode 4: TBA:

Episode 5: TBA

Episode 6: TBA

Episode 7: TBA

Episode 8: TBA

Episode 9: TBA

Episode 10: TBA

Episode 11: TBA

Episode 12: TBA

