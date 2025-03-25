I Have a Crush at Work episode 12: Tateishi fails to announce his relationship while Mitsuya receives a promotion

I Have a Crush at Work episode 12 is finally out, and it was the perfect conclusion to the first season. The latest episode was quite entertaining to watch. It was a beautiful blend of wholesome interactions and nostalgic moments from Mitsuya and Tateishi’s past. The latter was preparing to announce his relationship to everyone present at the camp. However, things didn’t really go according to plan.

That being said, it worked out for them in the end, and Mitsuya seems to have taken the first step in telling others about their office romance. Fans are eager to watch the upcoming season since it will pose bigger problems for the couple to navigate through. This, in turn, will strengthen their bonds, and the development will be interesting to watch. Let’s take a closer look at some of the important moments from I Have a Crush at Work episode 12.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 12: Tateishi completely misses his timing

Tateishi really wanted to tell people about his office romance. However, one of Mitsuya’s colleagues from the Planning Department asked Somei what he did during the summer break. He revealed that he was spending time with his girlfriend and that she was older than him. Hayakawa was flabbergasted and, in fact, made an excuse to leave. Somei seems to be quite direct about the way he feels around her.

However, he also understands the fact that Hayakawa doesn’t want their relationship to be revealed. Tateishi and Mitsuya realized that their timing was off and that they needed to wait for another opportunity to open up to their peers. Mitsuya and Tateishi woke up early the next day and went for a walk. That’s when they spotted Somei and Hayakawa. The latter was quite embarrassed, but Tateishi also pointed out that he and Mitsuya were in a relationship.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 12: Tateishi receives additional responsibilities

Tateishi and Mitsuya as seen in the anime series (Image via BLADE)

As shown in I Have a Crush at Work episode 12, Tateishi did not get transferred to the HR department. In fact, he was given a new responsibility that would require all of his time and effort. That’s why he had to hand over his tasks to Morizono. This was done after Tateishis successfully upskilled for his role.

Hayakawa put those suspicions to rest by having a conversation with him. Similarly, Mitsuya also received a promotion, but this was given in the form of a transfer to the PR department. She was hesitant at first but wholeheartedly accepted the new role.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 12: A glimpse into the past

As shown in I Have a Crush at Work episode 12, Mitsuya and Tateishi often got into petty squabbles. However, they started bonding well after a work trip where they spent the entire night talking to each other.

Following this, there were numerous points where both of them started to develop romantic feelings for each other. However, both of them struggled to admit it, and this led to a tough conversation. That being said, it worked out in the end as they decided to take the next step and start dating.

Conclusion

I Have a Crush at Work episode 12 was perfectly executed. The concluding section of the episode seamlessly ties into the very first interaction we see in the episode. This created a sense of excitement among fans, and they cannot wait for the subsequent season to be released.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

