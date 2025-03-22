I Have a Crush at Work episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I Have a Crush at Work episode 12 is scheduled to be released on March 24, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Fans living in Japan can tune into Tokyo MX and other local television networks. International audiences can stream the English-subtitled episodes on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel. However, the YouTube channel in question is geo-restricted.

The latest episode revealed that Tateishi also overthinks from time to time. While he is pragmatic for the most part, there are times when he spirals. However, Mitsuya was quite helpful. The episode also ended on a massive cliffhanger, and fans are aching to find out whether or not he revealed his office romance to his close colleagues on the camping trip. Here’s everything you need to know about I Have a Crush at Work episode 12 ahead of its release.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 12 release date and time

As mentioned earlier, I Have a Crush at Work episode 12 will air on March 24, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions across the globe will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for I Have a Crush at Work episode 12 along with the corresponding time zones are:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Monday March 24, 2025 Central Standard Time 8 am Monday March 24, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Monday March 24, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Monday March 24, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Monday March 24, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Monday March 24, 2025 Philippine Time 10 pm Monday March 24, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday March 25, 2025

Where to watch I Have a Crush at Work episode 12?

Tateishi and Mitsuya as seen in the anime series (Image via BLADE)

Tokyo MX will broadcast I Have a Crush at Work episode 12 on March 24, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Sun Television will broadcast the episode on the aforementioned date at 11:30 pm JST while BS Fuji will broadcast the episode two days later at 12 am JST. Fans living in Japan also have the option to stream the episodes on U-Next and Amazon Prime Video among other prominent platforms.

Global audiences, on the other hand, can stream the version of the episode on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel. It’s also important to note that YouTube will stream the episode for free.

A brief recap of I Have a Crush at Work episode 11

The episode started with a rumor stating that one of the employees from the Accounts department would be transferred to the HR department. Tateishi had passed his exam, but his happiness was short-lived all thanks to this rumor. However, he managed to power through and Mitsuya offered a distraction. She invited him on a camping trip that Mr. Mita organized.

They unwinded and Mr. Mita was pleasantly surprised by a cake that his children and wife had made. The setting was rather cozy and intimate. All the colleagues were getting along with each other and that’s when Tateishi drew their attention towards him.

He was nervous and it seemed like he wanted to announce something. Based on the context given in the episode, it appeared that Tateishi wanted to tell people about his relationship with Mitsuya.

What to expect in I Have a Crush at Work episode 12?

The episode will give fans some insight into whether or not Tateishi made the big announcement. If he announces a relationship with Mitsuya, it will be interesting to see how other colleagues react to this news and observe all the changes in dynamics between various characters.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

