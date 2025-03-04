I Have a Crush at Work episode 9: Tateishi and Mitsuya enjoy an unconventional Valentine's Day celebration

I Have a Crush at Work episode 9 has finally been released, and the entire fanbase is pleased with the events that unfolded in the latest installment. It centered around the couple’s first-ever Valentine’s Day celebration, and it’s safe to say that viewers enjoyed the wholesome interactions that took place.

The episode's opening moments highlighted Kiribayashi’s transactional relationship with Mitsuya. The duo didn’t have an extravagant Valentine's Day celebration, but they cherished each other’s company and celebrated in an unconventional way.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 9: Mitsuya lends a helping hand to Kiribayashi

In I Have a Crush at Work episode 9, we saw Kiribayashi ask for Mitsuya’s help at one of his stores. His chocolate store was expecting plenty of rush ahead of Valentine’s Day. Mitsuya agreed to help him out. The transactional nature of their relationship was emphasized earlier in the episode when she requested assistance with her upcoming Sakura-inspired snack.

Mitsuya was quite exhausted, but she was happy to see that Tateishi was diligently studying for his Level 1 bookkeeping certification. She was quite tired at the store, and it was hard work. Interacting with clients and constantly monitoring the inventory wasn’t easy by any means. She reminded herself that this was an important lesson and that Kiribayashi’s help would be crucial for releasing her new product as well.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 9: Tateishi suspects a potential romantic relationship between Somei and Hayakawa

Somei and Hayakawa as seen in the anime series (Image via BLADE)

As per I Have a Crush at Work episode 9, Tateishi was looking for a cafe nearby to study for an hour or two before his work started. However, he noticed Somei and Hayakawa having a conversation, and their interactions seemed much more intimate than usual. This led him to overthink the nature of their relationship.

He works closely with Hayakawa because she is his boss. He had never seen her laugh or smile like that before, which made him suspect they might be in a romantic relationship. Yet, he didn’t want to dwell on it any longer.

Moments later, he found himself in a room with Somei. They chatted about Hayakawa, and Tateishi couldn’t help but mention seeing the two together. He also pointed out that Hayakawa hadn’t smiled like that before. Somei appeared quite pleased to hear this, almost blushing, realizing that his presence made Hayakawa smile in that way.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 9: Tateishi and Mitsuya have a wholesome Valentine’s Day celebration

Mitsuya had to work at Kiribayashi’s stall on Valentine’s Day, and the rush was quite hectic. She ended up working overtime. However, she felt embarrassed about her call with Tateishi.

She hadn’t seen him for two weeks, and her pent-up feelings for him emerged in a rather unexpected way, which surprised Tateishi as well. Still, he was just happy to see her and didn’t even mind that she hadn’t bought chocolates for him.

He was happy to see that her product was complete and was moved by Mitsuya’s progress toward her goal. They hugged each other and walked around town on Valentine’s Day.

Conclusion

I Have a Crush at Work episode 9 focused on Mitsuya and Tateishi’s relationship. However, it also brought Somei and Hayakawa’s developing relationship to the foreground. It will be interesting to see how their relationship develops as the episodes progress.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

