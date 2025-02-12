I Have a Crush at Work episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I Have a Crush at Work episode 7 is scheduled to be released on February 17, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Fans residing in Japan can watch the broadcast of the episode on Tokyo TV and other local television networks. International audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel.

The latest episode was a breath of fresh air as it focused on Mitsuya’s personal problems. Tateishi barely received screen time, and it was clear that the writers wanted to shine some light on their individualities. Mitsuya faced a tough decision as another department attempted to poach her. However, she decided to stay with the Planning Committee and accomplish her goals.

Here’s everything you need to know about I Have a Crush at Work episode 7 ahead of its release.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 7 release date and time

Mitsuya as seen in the latest episode (Image via BLADE)

As mentioned, I Have a Crush at Work episode 7 will be available on February 17, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions across the world will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for I Have a Crush at Work episode 7 and the corresponding time zones are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Monday February 17, 2025 Central Standard Time 8 am Monday February 17, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Monday February 17, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Monday February 17, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Monday February 17, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Monday February 17, 2025 Philippine Time 10 pm Monday February 17, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday February 18, 2025

Where to watch I Have a Crush at Work episode 7

Tokyo MX will broadcast I Have a Crush at Work episode 7 on February 17, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Sun Television will broadcast the episode on the aforementioned date at 11:30 pm JST, while BS Fuji will broadcast the episode two days later at 12 am JST. Fans living in Japan also have the option to stream the episodes on U-Next and Amazon Prime Video, among other prominent platforms.

Global audiences, on the other hand, can stream the version of the episode on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel. It’s also important to note that YouTube will stream the episode for free. However, the channel is available only in select regions.

A brief recap of I Have a Crush at Work episode 6

The episode began with Mitsuya and Tateishi working on their personal goals. It soon shifted the focus to Mitsuya, who was supposed to have a meeting with Kiribayashi Hiromi, the head of the New Business Development Department. He is exceptionally intelligent and points out areas that could improve. While Mitsuya’s boss exited the room for an urgent call, he offered Mitsuya a role in the new department.

Mitsuya couldn’t stop thinking about it for days. It reached a point where she made a grave error in her work, affecting the manufacturing process of their latest snack. However, she was determined to accomplish her goal and politely declined Hiromi’s offer. She articulated her reasons clearly and managed to get exclusive access to a seminar only Hiromi’s department has. He was shocked by her proposition. However, he granted her access and told her she would later pay the department in a time of need.

What to expect in I Have a Crush at Work episode 7

The upcoming episode could focus on Tateishi and his hurdles in the office, much like the recent episode showed. However, the problems could center around his goal of becoming a Level 2 bookkeeper. Being an accountant, he experiences high levels of stress at the job, and I Have a Crush at Work episode 7 could highlight that.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

