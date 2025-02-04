I Have a Crush at Work episode 5: Mitsuya and Tateishi have the perfect summer vacation

I Have a Crush at Work episode 5 has been released, and it had plenty of elements that entertained the audience. It focused on the short summer vacation that most people from the office had taken. Tateishi and Mitsuya seemed to have trouble deciding a place to visit as one of them wanted to go to Hokkaido and the other wanted to go to Okinawa.

Each presented reasonable points for the place that they wanted to go to. However, they found a middle ground after a brief stalemate, and the two were prepared to go to Yamanashi. Not only is it Tateishi’s hometown, but it is also known for its picturesque landscapes and local produce.

It also has plenty of private Onsen (hot springs) around, one of the main reasons why the couple decided to go to this place. This article will take a closer look at I Have a Crush at Work episode 5 and recall some of the important moments of the summer vacation.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 5 highlights

Tateishi and Mitsuya lock heads over the summer vacation destination

Tateishi reveals his reason for going to an Onsen with Mitsuya (Image via BLADE)

I Have a Crush at Work episode 5 began with a shot of Mitsuya and Tateishi arguing about the place they wanted to visit during the summer vacation. It’s quite short as they only had three days. Both of them had extremely different approaches to planning the itinerary.

Mitsuya wanted to do something special and, therefore, filled the itinerary with a ton of activities. On the other hand, Tateishi wanted to relax and take things slow. He wanted to go to Hokkaido and spend some time with her on a private Onsen.

Mitsuya stated that the duo could do the same things here. That’s when Tateishi expressed his excitement about having a private Onsen and spending quality time with his girlfriend while experiencing utmost relaxation and tranquility.

As seen in I Have a Crush at Work episode 5, Mitsuya seemed quite excited and even proposed the idea of having a shower together, which would replicate the experience of an Onsen to some degree.

Trouble ensues for Mitsuya at the office

Mitsuya's boss is informed about the mishap prior to the pre-release event (Image via BLADE)

I Have a Crush at Work episode 5 then shifted its focus to Mitsuya’s work at the office. Just as she was logging out, a work-related emergency cropped up. The company's designed products weren’t delivered to the presale event. This was quite the problem as most of them were on leave. Mitsuya had no choice but to help her boss and manually pack the products that were present in their warehouse.

Luckily, the planning committee was well-staffed and they managed to pack the required amount of snacks in that short time. Tateishi didn’t receive an update regarding her emergency and he was quite worried.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 5 had plenty of wholesome moments, and one of them was when Tateishi quite literally came to the streets to search for her. He was quite relieved when he realized that she was alright.

Tateishi and Mitsuya enjoy their trip to Yamanashi

Mitsuya and Tateishi are seen enjoying a local snack (Image via BLADE)

As shown in I Have a Crush at Work episode 5, the couple headed to Yamanashi and enjoyed a variety of local snacks. They spent their days soaking in the sights and then headed back to their luxurious hotel to enjoy their private bath. It was safe to say that they had a romantic summer vacation.

In fact, they ended the trip on a great note as they chalked out plans for the coming year. Tateishi wanted to be a Level 1 Accountant while Mitsuya resolved to design another snack. The one who doesn’t achieve their goal has to sponsor the trip to Yamanashi.

