10 most wholesome anime to brighten your day 

Anime may be known for intense action, but plenty of wholesome anime series are perfect for lifting the audience's mood. From tales of childhood wonder to supportively quirky friend groups, these wholesome anime stories demonstrate inspirational themes of empathy, curiosity, and personal growth.

If you're feeling drained, this list of 10 wholesome anime picks will revive your spirit and restore your faith in the simple beauties of life, through powerfully resilient characters or scenic slices of rural living.

Anime for the soul: 10 wholesome anime series to make you smile

1. My Neighbor Totoro

'My Neighbor Totoro' (Image via Studio Ghibli)

As one of the most beloved family-friendly anime films, Studio Ghibli's My Neighbor Totoro delivers imagination and wholesome wonder in spades. This wholesome anime follows two sisters who befriend a gentle forest spirit while adjusting to a new countryside home as their mother recovers nearby.

Trending

The iconic character Totoro, with his infectious smile, epitomizes childlike innocence. Watching the girls roam through mystical wooded areas and encounter magical creatures like cat buses taps powerfully into nostalgia.

Along with the gorgeous pastoral scenery, the heartwarming sisterly bond conveys hopeful joy. My Neighbor Totoro is the equivalent of a warm hug, emphasizing the magic of little moments with loved ones. It wonderfully restores one's inner child.

2. Barakamon

'Barakamon' (Image via Kinema Citrus)

For a brightly upbeat pick-me-up, look no further than the infectiously fun Barakamon. This wholesome anime features an uptight professional calligrapher who punches a critic, leading him to take a self-imposed exile, far away to a quirky rural village brimming with peculiarly endearing residents.

Frequent pestering from energetic Naru in particular helps the grumpy Seishuu to unwind and rediscover his creative passion. Beyond the hilarity of villager antics, the unlikely bonds Seishuu forms are sure to make one's heart swell.

This series will have one reminiscing on carefree childhood summers surrounded by nature. At its core, Barakamon sends a thoughtful message about putting aside ego to better connect with people and one's true self.

3. Sweetness and Lightning

'Sweetness and Lightning' (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Another heavy hitter sure to leave one an emotional wreck is Sweetness and Lightning, which packs a serious punch of poignant feelings. This wholesome anime follows a widowed father Kouhei, who struggles to connect with his young daughter Tsumugi over their shared lack of cooking knowledge.

By meeting informally to cook with one of Kouhei's students, they gradually learn to prepare home-cooked meals while bonding as a family. Beyond sparking an appetite for food, this anime beautifully tugs at one's heartstrings as one watches their relationship strengthen.

Kouhei's dedication to being there for Tsumugi, despite his cluelessness, oozes love. If you're seeking an anime to get the waterworks flowing through touching emotional moments, Sweetness and Lightning delivers hard.

4. A Place Further Than the Universe

'A Place Further Than the Universe' (Image via Madhouse)

This gem inspires wanderlust, following four determined girls who bond while pursuing their dream of visiting Antarctica together. A quintessential wholesome anime, it follows their ambitious goal-planning as they work with adults to join a scientific expedition.

But even more impactful is seeing the girls encouraging each other to push past insecurities stopping them from boldly pursuing their interests. The themes of bravery and friendship make for an emotional and uplifting viewing experience.

Overall, A Place Further Than the Universe conveys beautiful messages about going after what sets one's spirit alight.

5. Natsume’s Book of Friends

'Natsume’s Book of Friends' (Image via Brain's Base)

If you love getting lost in mystical worlds, Natsume's Book of Friends provides a supernaturally wholesome viewing escape. This wholesome anime follows the kindhearted Natsume, as he returns the names of spirits his grandmother once gathered, back to their rightful owners.

Despite a lonely upbringing as an orphan and outcast for his ability to see spirits, Natsume responds with incredible empathy. Watching him patiently gain trust and connect with vulnerable supernatural beings sends such a quietly powerful message of compassion.

Seeing beings, often cast as scary, in a more sympathetic light feels incredibly refreshing, making it a gentle anime that renews hope in human connection.

6. Laid-Back Camp

'Laid-Back Camp' (Image via C-Station)

An ultimate cozy and mellow viewing experience, Laid-Back Camp is a wholesome anime that follows several girls who slowly bond over their shared love of camping.

Seeing the characters chat while roasting marshmallows over a crackling campfire is sure to spark joy. Beyond the beautiful outdoor scenery animation, the appeal comes from the girls’ easy friendship. Their camping conversations will make one yearn for a fun road trip with their own friends.

This anime promotes slowing down to appreciate little pleasures. Laid-Back Camp is a tranquil and sweet viewing escape.

Also read: 10 best anime to watch if you like Laid-Back Camp

7. March Comes in Like a Lion

'March Comes in Like a Lion' (Image via Shaft)

Don’t let the game of shogi (Japanese chess) deter you from checking out the incredible emotional drama in March Comes in Like a Lion. This wholesome anime explores mature themes of grief, depression, and feeling lost. However, it also sends a powerful message of resilience.

The story follows the lonely shogi player Rei as he struggles with trauma, before gradually finding meaning again through bonds with the compassionate Kawamoto sisters, who care for him like family. Rei’s close relationship with the three cheerful sisters always packs an emotional punch.

Seeing him gradually open up and feel cared for again ushers in the happy tears. For a reflective anime about overcoming life’s challenges through compassion and vulnerability, March Comes in Like a Lion delivers in spades.

8. My Roommate is a Cat

'My Roommate is a Cat' (Image via Zero-G)

This heartwarming story of an introverted novelist learning to connect with an adopted stray cat is a fitting wholesome anime. My Roommate is a Cat is a short comedy series with big emotional payoffs.

The story is told through the lens of reclusive writer Subaru Mikazuki, who has always struggled with social interaction, which worsens after he loses his parents. By taking in an aloof rescue cat named Haru, Subaru gradually opens up again emotionally.

Seeing their odd couple relationship blossom feels cathartic. Beyond the adorable cat antics, one becomes invested in Subaru’s small steps toward self-acceptance and trust in others. It is a simple yet powerful tale of healing.

9. Fruits Basket

'Fruits Basket' (Image via TMS Entertainment)

While boasting plenty of comedic moments, Fruits Basket ultimately tells an emotional story about deeply scarred individuals overcoming childhood trauma and learning to accept unconditional love. This wholesome anime shines with themes of healing and empathy.

When orphaned high school student Tohru discovers her classmate’s family secret of turning into a Zodiac animal when triggered by emotional responses, she gets drawn into their chaotic household.

Over three seasons, we witness Tohru using her innate empathy and resilience to gently help heal those wounds one by one, with her steadfast belief in inner goodness leading to redemption and growth for characters resigned to pain.

10. Silver Spoon

'Silver Spoon' (Image via A-1 Pictures)

A change of pace from typical school anime, Silver Spoon is a wholesome anime that follows city boy Yuugo as he enrolls in an agricultural school, completely out of his element. Through hilarious mishaps learning about farming, he gains confidence and forms a charming group of friends.

Seeing Yuugo gradually adjust to country living while discovering his interests makes for a wholesome viewing experience. With its theme of harvest and growth, Silver Spoon delivers a tray full of cozy countryside vibes and inspiration to bloom where planted.

This anime comes from the mind of Hiromu Arakawa, the creator of Fullmetal Alchemist. She has always shown her love for illustrating rustic landscapes and Silver Spoon portrays the best of it. This wholesome anime balances the difficulties of farming with light-hearted humor and celebrates the little things of everyday life.

Conclusion

If one needs an uplifting or cathartic wholesome anime escape, any of the wholesome anime series listed should do the trick. From inspiring tales of personal growth to nostalgic depictions of childhood joy, they demonstrate anime’s power to conjure wholesome emotions.

Happy tears are expected with selections like A Place Further Than the Universe, Sweetness and Lightning, or Fruits Basket! Or simply cozy up with the peaceful rural nostalgia of options like Laid-Back Camp or Silver Spoon to calm frayed nerves.

Be sure to follow us for all anime and manga news.

Related Links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback