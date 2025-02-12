I Have a Crush at Work episode 6: Mitsuya faces an unexpected challenge at work

I Have a Crush at Work episode 6 has been released and it had plenty of entertaining elements. Mitsuya faced her first big hurdle at work and looked at a potential transfer to another department. The episode focused more on Mitsuya this time around. Tateishi received very little screen time. However, he utilized his minutes exceptionally well and helped Mitsuya navigate through this new hurdle.

The reception was overwhelmingly positive. The cozy viewing experience took a slightly different approach. I Have a Crush at Work episode 6 was a breath of fresh air since it focused on the individual’s hurdles. A show like this needs to emphasize the individuality of the characters from time to time. Let’s take a closer look at the episode and go over the important events.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 6: Mitsuya and Tateishi are working towards their personal goals

Mitsuya is hard at work as seen in I Have a Crush at Work episode 6 (Image via BLADE)

The episode started with a shot of Mitsuya and Tateishi hard at work, as they prepare to achieve the goals that they had set during the summer vacation. Tateishi’s level 2 bookkeeping goal is rather lofty. This can be seen in the way he struggled during the study session.

Trending

Mitsuya on the other hand had some trouble with her new proposal. She was upset with the fact that her previous product didn’t particularly perform well. However, Tateishi was quite happy with her approach. She collected a ton of data, giving her plenty of insight into the drop in sales. Mitsuya is determined to create a product that will perform exceptionally well in the market.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 6: Mitsuya faces a tough challenge from the New Business Development Department

Kiribayashi Hiromi as seen in the latest episode (Image via BLADE)

Mitsuya and her boss had a meeting scheduled with the head of the New Business Development Department. Mitsuya was quite excited at first. She was going to discuss strategy with Kiribayashi Hiromi. He is a brilliant individual who was a part of the sales team. At 36, he has set up a new department and wishes to progress the company’s processes. He noticed that some of the Planning Committee procedures were too many, and he stated that members should have some independence at certain steps.

This will make things more efficient. Mitsuya’s boss had to attend an urgent call and during that time, Kiribayashi asked Mitsuya if she would like to join the New Business Development Department. Mitsuya was flattered and confused about this proposal since she has a lot of responsibilities that can’t be handed over to someone else.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 6: Mitsuya Makes Her Decision

Mitsuya is faced with a tough decision in the latest episode (Image via BLADE)

Mitsuya’s mind was a mess because she couldn’t figure out what she needed to do. She even made a mistake that affected the manufacturing process of one of the snack items. Furthermore, Kiribayashi applied a decent amount of pressure. However, Mitsuya was stern and politely refused his offer. She also went up to the Section Chief and asked to reduce her workload so she could focus on her personal snack projects. Not only did Mitsuya get the desired outcome, but she also inspired her colleagues to go after what they wanted.

Conclusion

I Have a Crush at Work episode 6 focused more on Mitsuya’s problems at the office. We could have a similar episode dedicated to Masugu Tateishi as well. The episode was quite wholesome as Tateishi helped calm Mitsuya’s mind and she was able to achieve the things that she had set out for.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback