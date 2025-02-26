I Have a Crush at Work episode 8: Hayakawa acknowledges her feelings for Somei

I Have a Crush at Work episode 8 has been released and it gave fans plenty of reasons to be excited. Usually, the focus is on Mitsuya and Tateishi. However, this time, the episode focused on Hayakawaka’s feelings for one of her subordinates in the office. Yui Mitsuya and Masugu Tateishi also received a decent amount of screen time. However, their relationship didn’t develop much in the recent episode

On the other hand, the show revealed Hayakawa’s feelings towards one of her subordinates. The age gap was rather substantial, and she didn’t want to pursue a relationship with the person in question. However, she found it quite hard to run away from her own feelings and only time will tell whether she’ll succeed in having a relationship with the person she has a crush on. Let’s take a closer look at the events that transpired in I Have a Crush at Work episode 8.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 8: Hayakawa can't contain her feelings for Somei

The episode started with Yui and Masugu having dinner together. They discussed their progress as the two set personal goals during the summer vacation. Masugu wanted to become a Level 2 bookkeeper, while Yui wanted to release a Sakura-inspired snack. The episode featured a wholesome interaction of the two bickering over who leaves work till the very last moment.

Following this, I Have a Crush at Work episode 8 shifted its focus to Hayakawa and Somei. The two had been meeting at a cafe every day before heading to work. Both of them seemed to enjoy each other’s company. Hayakawa even blushed when she saw Somei’s reaction to her limited edition music disc.

Hayakawa was in the moment but had to pull herself out of it for a moment and assess whether or not it was okay to feel this way. Somei was 22-24 years old and about 8 years older. She was on the verge of exiting the cafe, but Somei decided to leave instead. She stayed back, and it was clear that Hayakawa wanted to put some distance between the two.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 8: The Planning and Accounts Departments hosted a Christmas party

Somei as seen in the latest episode (Image via BLADE)

This time around, Masugu and Yui didn’t get completely intoxicated. There was a decent amount of focus on Hayakawa and Somei. The two of them sat next to each other. Hayakawa was quite conscious about her behavior and therefore, decided not to drink much alcohol. Meanwhile, Masugu and Yui were quite comfortable at the party. He even saw Yui’s ring which he had gifted.

One of her co-workers wanted to ask a very private question. He feared that she might have caught on and wanted to confirm her suspicions regarding their relationship. However, she just wanted to know about Morizono’s social media channel that reviews food and snacks. Soon after, everyone headed to a Karaoke room and spent some time singing their favorite songs.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 8: Somei gets Hayakawa flustered

Somei wanted to sing, and she decided to step out immediately. She was unable to regulate her feelings and decided to put some distance between the two. Worried, Somei rushed over to make sure she was okay. Somei admitted that he missed seeing her in the cafe and wanted to return the disc at some point. Toward the end of I Have a Crush at Work episode 8, Hayakawa gave her contact number to Somei and told him she’d get in touch with him before they proceeded to meet at the cafe.

Conclusion

I Have a Crush at Work episode 8 was entertaining since it gave importance to some supporting characters. Fans anticipated that Hayakawa might have feelings for Somei. I Have a Crush at Work episode 8 confirmed these rumors, but only time will tell whether or not it will develop soon.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

