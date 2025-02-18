I Have a Crush at Work episode 7: Masugu's sneaky plan makes Yui anxious

I Have a Crush at Work episode 7 has been released and fans were quite happy with how the series has progressed so far. Up until this point, the show didn’t highlight much of their insecurities or potential distrust between the two. However, Masugu Tateishi’s sneaky plans didn’t particularly work and it made Yui Mitsuya quite anxious.

Ad

However, the episode ended on a great note, and the problems were solved thanks to their ability to communicate. This episode was a breath of fresh air as it didn’t feel repetitive - something that romance anime shows are guilty of. Let’s take a closer look at the important events that transpired in I Have a Crush at Work episode 7.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 7: Masugu loves spending time alone with a drink in his hand

Masugu enjoying a pint of beer and food as seen in I Have a Crush at Work episode 7 (Image via BLADE)

Masugu was waiting for Yui at the station and was delayed by an hour due to her work. He wanted to kill some time and decided to have a few drinks alone. There was a cozy joint that served draught beer and chicken on skewers. Masugu loved the idea of spending time alone drinking a pint of cold beer after a long day of work.

Ad

Trending

He also enjoyed the food that was served with the food. He went back to the station to meet Yui, and she found out immediately since he reeked of alcohol. She looked forward to having their first drink after a long day of work. However, he treated her to a decadent meal and the two ended their day on a good note.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 7: Masugu hatches a plan to surprise his girlfriend

Masugu as seen in I Have a Crush at Work episode 7 (Image via BLADE)

After overhearing a conversation during his daily commute, he wanted to surprise Yui for their 6-month anniversary. He was unable to decide what to gift her and ultimately decided to get her some jewelry. Yui wanted to spend the weekend with him and he stated that he wanted to spend it studying for his bookkeeping course. Instead, he headed to the mall nearby and visited the jewelry store. He picked out a simple ring that could be engraved. Before he could get them carved, he needed to check her ring size. At the time he didn’t know Yui spotted him across the road, which raised suspicions.

Ad

He then wanted to sleep over at Yui’s house and decided to measure her ring size in her sleep. Masugu succeeded in finding her ring size and visited the store to get the rings engraved. However, he didn’t realize that all the snooping around was hurting Yui and she started to think about the worst-case scenarios in her head.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 7: Yui confronts Masugu and demands an answer

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yui confronted Masugu and she caught him exiting the mall. She knew that he had been hiding something. He wouldn’t let her see his phone and the constant smiling made her uncomfortable. She trusted him, which is why she was scared as she didn’t want to get hurt. She thought that Masugu was on the verge of breaking up with her. Moments later in I Have a Crush at Work episode 7, Masugu immediately apologized for snooping around and revealed the gift he had in mind for her. She loved the gift and couldn’t stop staring at her ring and even told her friends about it.

Ad

Conclusion

I Have a Crush at Work episode 7 was well-executed since it was a realistic representation of a relationship. When a partner snoops around, it can be quite alarming and Yui goes through a rollercoaster of emotions. However, the episode ended on a bright note which fans loved. It’s clear that the couple is in love and they wouldn’t intentionally do anything to hurt the other person.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Ad

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback