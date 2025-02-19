I Have a Crush at Work episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I Have a Crush at Work episode 8 is scheduled to be released on February 24, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Fans residing in Japan can watch the broadcast of the episode on Tokyo MX and other local television networks. International audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel.

The latest episode was quite entertaining. It showed a rocky moment in their relationship. However, the couple navigated their way through these issues in a smooth manner, and they have never been more in love. Here’s everything you need to know about I Have a Crush at Work episode 8 ahead of its release.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 8 release date and time

Masugu and Yui as seen in the anime series (Image via BLADE)

I Have a Crush at Work episode 8 is slated to release on February 24, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions across the world will be able to access the episodes on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for I Have a Crush at Work episode 8, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Monday February 24, 2025 Central Standard Time 8 am Monday February 24, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Monday February 24, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Monday February 24, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Monday February 24, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Monday February 24, 2025 Philippine Time 10 pm Monday February 24, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday February 25, 2025

Where to watch I Have a Crush at Work episode 8?

Tokyo MX will broadcast I Have a Crush at Work episode 7 on February 24, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Sun Television will broadcast the episode on the aforementioned date at 11:30 pm JST, while BS Fuji will broadcast the episode two days later at 12 am JST. Fans living in Japan also have the option to stream the episodes on U-Next and Amazon Prime Video, among other prominent platforms.

Global audiences, on the other hand, can stream the version of the episode on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel. It’s also important to note that YouTube will stream the episode for free. However, the channel is available only in select regions.

A brief recap of I Have a Crush at Work episode 7

The episode highlighted the things Masugu likes to do when he has to spend time alone. He loves drinking a cold pint of beer after a long day of work paired with some snacks. Later on, he picked up Yui from the station, and the two headed to a restaurant for a meal. Following that, the couple spent a few minutes window shopping. The next day, Masugu overheard a conversation and decided to surprise Yui for their upcoming six-month anniversary.

However, it didn’t particularly turn out the way he wanted it to. The snooping around made Yui quite anxious, and it did more harm than good. In the end, Masugu revealed that he bought her an engraved ring for their six-month anniversary. The episode ended on a great note as the couple loved each other more than ever and adored the rings they now own.

What to expect in I Have a Crush at Work episode 8?

The upcoming episode could focus on their individual goals. We still don’t know how far Masugu has progressed with his bookkeeping skills. I Have a Crush at Work episode 8 could show his preparation of a test and dedicate plenty of screen time for it. Furthermore, it will provide the couple with new challenges that will further strengthen their bond.

