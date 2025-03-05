I Have a Crush at Work episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I Have a Crush at Work episode 10 is set to be released on March 10, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Fans in Japan can tune in to Tokyo MX and other local TV networks to catch the latest episode. International viewers can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel.

The previous episode showcased how the couple celebrated their first-ever Valentine’s Day. It was low-key yet heartwarming to witness the couple working toward their individual goals, which they are close to achieving. Additionally, Tateishi seems to be aware of Hayakawa and Somei’s developing relationship.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 10 release date and time

I Have a Crush at Work episode 10 is slated to release on March 10, 2025 at 11 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions will be able to access the episode on that date. The exact release times for I Have a Crush at Work episode 10 along with the corresponding time zones are listed below.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Monday March 10, 2025 Central Standard Time 8 am Monday March 10, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Monday March 10, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Monday March 10, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Monday March 10, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Monday March 10, 2025 Philippine Time 10 pm Monday March 10, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday March 11, 2025

Where to watch I Have a Crush at Work episode 10?

Tokyo MX will broadcast I Have a Crush at Work episode 10 on March 10, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Sun Television will broadcast the episode at 11:30 pm JST on the same date, while BS Fuji will broadcast it two days later at 12 am JST. Fans in Japan can also stream episodes on U-Next and Amazon Prime Video, among other popular platforms.

For global audiences, the episode will be available to stream on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel. It’s worth mentioning that YouTube will offer the episode for free, though the channel is accessible only in select regions.

A brief recap of I Have a Crush at Work episode 9

As mentioned, the latest episode focused on the couple and how they celebrated Valentine’s Day. It was a challenging week for Mitsuya, as her workload doubled in the lead-up to the important occasion. Kiribayashi decided to ask Mitsuya for her help, and she took this opportunity to gather his insights on the product she was developing. It’s clear that their relationship is mostly transactional.

Tateishi noticed Somei and Hayakawa engaged in conversation and realized he might be witnessing a romantic relationship in its early stages. Tateishi also dedicated time to studying for the Level 1 Bookkeeping certification.

Somei appeared quite happy when he realized he was the reason Hayakawa was smiling more than usual. Following this, Mitsuya spent time working for Kiribayashi, and her Sakura-inspired snack was set to hit the market. She and Tateishi had a low-key Valentine’s Day, and he was quite moved to see Mitsuya’s product, as it reflected her progress toward her goal.

What to expect in I Have a Crush at Work episode 10?

I Have a Crush at Work episode 10 will most likely focus on Hayakawa and Somei’s developing relationship. However, it could also center on Tateishi’s ambition to become an advanced accountant. Next, we might see Tateishi take his exam and accomplish his goal while Mitsuya conducts a pilot for her Sakura-themed snack.

