I Have a Crush at Work episode 11: Tateishi worries about his future and prepares to announce his office romance

I Have a Crush at Work episode 11 has been released and it was quite thrilling. The episode ended on a massive cliffhanger and fans are aching to watch the next episode.

Tateishi passed his level 1 bookkeeping examination. The camping trip organized by Mr. Mita was a success, and he had one of the most memorable birthdays. Furthermore, we saw how Tateishi can get in his head at times. We have always seen him as a level-headed calm individual. That being said, he handled the pressure with grace and aplomb despite having plenty of uncertainty in the office.

Mitsuya didn’t receive all that much screen time in the series. That said, she utilized it quite well towards the end of the episode. Let’s take a closer look at some of the important moments in I Have a Crush at Work episode 11.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 11: Tateishi passed his exam with flying colors

Tateishi and Mitsuya as seen in the anime series (Image via BLADE)

This was one of the biggest examinations that he had taken. There was a ton of pressure but he managed to handle his nerves with a little help. As shown in I Have a Crush at Work episode 11, Tateishi managed to pass his Level 1 Bookkeeping examination. Mitsuya accidentally booked the expensive suite, but the couple managed to cancel it just in time. That being said, things didn’t look particularly great for Tateishi in the office. One small rumor seemed to have gotten to him and his behavior in the office changed drastically.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 11: A rumor makes Tateishi overthink for weeks

As shown in I Have a Crush at Work episode 11, there was a rumor suggesting that a young individual from the Account Department would be transferred to HR. However, he didn’t receive any formal calls regarding this. His behavior towards Morizono and Hayakawa changed drastically.

He didn’t show any hatred towards them. There was a sense of spirit and unnecessary amounts of enthusiasm that triggered a few alarms. Even Mitsuya assured Tatesihi that he wouldn’t be transferred. Logic dictated that he wouldn’t be transferred because he just cleared his Level 1 Bookkeeping examination which is quite difficult.

However, he is convinced he will be shifted to the HR department. Soon after, his boss asked him to reassign all tasks and hand over his portion of the work to Morizono

I Have a Crush at Work episode 11: Account and Planning departments go on a camping trip

Expand Tweet

The camping trip was a massive success. Everyone relaxed and unwinded while Mitsuya, Tateishi, and Mita’s wife worked on their surprise cake. Mita’s birthday was fast approaching, but he would be busy that day. They decorated a cake along with his children and presented it to him. He had an emotional moment. It was a cozy setting and everyone was getting along. That’s when Tateishi drew attention to himself to announce something, and the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

Conclusion

The pacing was perfect, and it’s clear that Tateishi wants to announce his office relationship. However, it’s quite possible that he could bail at the very last moment. The remaining portions of the episode were quite entertaining, to say the least, and fans are waiting to see if he mustered the courage to go through with the announcement.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

