I Have a Crush at Work episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I Have a Crush at Work episode 11 is scheduled to be released on March 17, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Fans in Japan can tune in to Tokyo MX and other local television networks to watch the latest episode. International audiences can stream the episode on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

Ad

The latest episode was entertaining as it introduced a new couple to fans. Hayakawa and Somei finally took their relationship to the next level and are now dating. They are no longer just office colleagues. Much like Tateishi and Mitsuya, they are going to keep their relationship a secret. Here’s everything you need to know about I Have a Crush at Work episode 11 ahead of its release.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the anime.

Ad

Trending

I Have a Crush at Work episode 11 release date and time

Somei and Hayakawa as seen in the anime series (Image via BLADE)

I Have a Crush at Work episode 11 is slated to release on March 17, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions of the world can access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times of I Have a Crush at Work episode 11 along with the corresponding time zones are listed below.

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Monday March 17, 2025 Central Standard Time 8 am Monday March 17, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Monday March 17, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Monday March 17, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Monday March 17, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Monday March 17, 2025 Philippine Time 10 pm Monday March 17, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday March 18, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch I Have a Crush at Work episode 11?

Somei and Hayakawa as seen in the anime series (Image via BLADE)

Tokyo MX will broadcast I Have a Crush at Work episode 11 on March 17, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Sun Television will broadcast the episode on the abovementioned date at 11:30 pm JST while BS Fuji will broadcast the episode two days later at 12 am JST. Fans living in Japan also have the option to stream the episodes on U-Next and Amazon Prime Video among other prominent platforms.

Ad

Global audiences, on the other hand, can stream the version of the episode on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel. It’s also important to note that YouTube will stream the episode for free. However, the channel is available only in select regions.

A brief recap of I Have a Crush at Work episode 10

Expand Tweet

Ad

The episode began with a shot of Tateishi preparing for his exam. He was confident in his preparation. However, he couldn't manage his nerves and was unable to sleep. A message from Mitsuya seemed to have fixed that. She reminded him about the consequence of losing the bet. Mitsuya already created her Sakura-inspired snack. Now it was his time to clear the Level 1 Bookkeeping examination. He felt at ease and sat for the exam. Based on his assessment, he seems to have cleared the exam, but the official results will come out later on.

Ad

Hayakawa and Somei went to a concert and listened to their favorite band live. Sometime later that week, Hayakawa wanted to drink alone because Somei’s presence made her heart flutter a tad bit too much. However, she bumped into him at the restaurant and ended up getting drunk. He took care of her and brought her home. Somei also accompanied her to the train station that evening. That’s when Hayakawa asked Somei if he wanted to date her, and he said yes in an instant.

Ad

What to expect in I Have a Crush at Work episode 11?

The upcoming episode will bring its focus back to Mitsuya and Tateishi. That being said, I Have a Crush at Work episode 11 could also focus on the problems that Somei and Hayakawa would face for the first time as a couple. Now that there are two couples to focus on, fans will not feel a sense of monotony as the series advances.

Ad

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback