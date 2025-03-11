I Have a Crush at Work episode 10: Hayakawa and Somei's relationship status is revealed

I Have a Crush at Work episode 10 has finally been released, and fans are pleased with how the episode progressed. As expected, the episode focused on Hayakawa and Somei, now in a romantic relationship. The progression was relatively smooth, and the development of the relationship felt organic, with many wholesome moments involving the two characters.

Ad

Furthermore, fans were happy that Tateishi was just a step away from achieving his goal. Mitsuya and Tateishi will spend a summer in his hometown and enjoy the fast-approaching spring break. Here are some important moments in I Have a Crush at Work episode 10 that are worth revisiting.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 10: moments to revisit

1) Hayakawa Recollects Her Past Relationship

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

I Have a Crush at Work episode 10 showed that Hayakawa had a relationship with her superior in the office. However, it didn't end well, and he married another woman quickly. Hurt, she decided not to engage in a romantic relationship with someone from the office ever again.

An interesting point in the anime, this instance gives viewers an understanding of her stance on office relationships and how it affects her feelings for Somei. Furthermore, it added another layer to her character in the series. These are important moments because viewers can relate to the characters better.

Ad

2) Hayakawa musters courage and takes the next step with Somei

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hayakawa and Somei spent an evening watching their favorite band live in I Have a Crush at Work episode 10. They found the concert exciting and had a lot of fun. Later that week, Hayakawa wanted to drink alone but ended up meeting Somei on the way.

She was too flustered at their sudden meeting and got drunk in the process. He took her home and helped her recover. He accompanied her to the station and confessed to having romantic feelings for her. She then asked him if he wanted to date her, thus beginning their relationship. After Hayakawa's past is brought to light, fans now have a clearer picture of her expectations and her fears regarding an office relationship.

Ad

3) Tateishi struggles to calm down for his exam

Tateishi and Mitsuya as seen in the anime series (Image via BLADE)

Tateishi preparing for his Level 1 Bookkeeping examination was a big deal because it's challenging to clear. He worked hard and put in consistent effort, so there was no reason for him to fail. However, his history with anxiety and nervousness since high school and college makes him struggle to handle his nerves before exams or significant steps in his career. He was so nervous in high school that he couldn't even comprehend the questions in an exam, thus resulting in him not getting into the top-choice college.

Ad

As shown in I Have a Crush at Work episode 10, he did not want to repeat that. Luckily, Mitsuya messaged him and reminded him of the bet they had set. He'd have to sponsor a trip if he didn't clear the exam. Tateishi saw the price of the suite that Mitsuya booked. He was terrified because it would cost him 120,000 Yen. That fear ironically seemed to calm him down, and he proceeded to take the test. Based on his assessment after heading home, Tateishi will clear this test.

Ad

Conclusion

Hayakawa and Somei have finally taken the next step in I Have a Crush at Work episode 10 . Despite her fears, the age difference, and the office hierarchy, the duo seems like they would make a good couple. Fans hope that this relationship will also break the monotony of constantly showing only one couple's progression in the anime. Seeing the new circumstances that the new couple will face in the office will interest viewers.

Ad

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback