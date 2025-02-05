Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 6 will air on Tuesday, February 11, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The most recent episode showed Tinasha's coronation as the new Queen of Tuldarr and her decision to allow the Twelve Spirits to walk free, much to the surprise of everyone present. Moreover, this installment also showed Oscar asking her to marry him.

The vast majority of the episode focused heavily on the ramifications of Tinasha's coronation and Oscar's proposal, with the witch trying to come to terms with the idea of spending the rest of her life with him after everything that had happened in the series before this. Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 6 is likely to continue with the political threats while the couple deals with their new marriage, which is bound to be important from now on.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Unnamed Memory series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 6 release date and time for all regions

Tinasha in her coronation as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

The list below contains the release schedule for Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 6 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 6:30 am Tuesday February 11

Central Time 8:30 am Tuesday February 11

Eastern Time 9:30 am Tuesday February 11

Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm Tuesday February 11

Central European Time 3:30 pm Tuesday February 11

Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Tuesday February 11

Philippine Time 10:30 pm Tuesday February 11

Australia Central Time 12:00 am Wednesday February 12



Where to watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 6?

Oscar as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

Fans in Japan can watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 6 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11. Additionally, viewers overseas can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll, although interested viewers would have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Tinasha as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

In this 2025 winter anime episode, Tinasha and Oscar are seen in the latter's bedroom at the beginning as the former tries to remove his curse, although the result is not shown. Then the plot switches to the next day when Tinasha's coronation as the Queen of Tuldarr takes place and her first command is to release the twelve spirits, although many of them choose to stay by her side on their own accord.

The episode also featured an encounter between Tinasha and Oscar where the latter asks her to marry him, much to the new queen's surprise. He gives her time to think about it and she goes to Lilia to discuss it because she is still confused after having traveled in time and how things have changed compared to the Dark Ages.

The final portion of the episode was heavily focused on Oscar heading to ruins because of a potential threat and having to deal with a Duplication Chamber where people are cloned due to their essence, with Tinasha stepping up as well. Once that conflict is resolved, both characters share a tender moment as Tinasha accepts her proposal to marry him.

What to expect from Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 6?

Tinasha as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 6 is going to continue with this fantasy anime expecting to show Oscar and Tinasha dealing with the aftermath of their proposal and now preparing the upcoming wedding. There is also a very good chance of them dealing with a new potential threat, which has been a constant in this second season, while they deal with their personal feelings.

