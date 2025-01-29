Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 5 will air on Tuesday, February 4, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The most recent episode continues with the premise of Oscar and Tinasha trying to rekindle their feelings after the former lost his memories, although in this one there is the focus on Princess Nephilli and her life being at stake.

The vast majority of the episode heavily focuses on a wide variety of issues, such as the aforementioned threats on Nephelli, the potential idea of Tinasha being ignored by Oscar, and also the mysterious mage named Valt playing a role in these events. Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 5 is likely to continue with the political threats while the coupled deals with the lost memories.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Unnamed Memory series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 5 release date and time for all regions

A Drunk Tinasha in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

The list below contains the release schedule for Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 5 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 6:30 am Tuesday February 4

Central Time 8:30 am Tuesday February 4

Eastern Time 9:30 am Tuesday February 4

Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm Tuesday February 4

Central European Time 3:30 pm Tuesday February 4

Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Tuesday February 4

Philippine Time 10:30 pm Tuesday February 4

Australia Central Time 12:00 am Wednesday February 5



Where to watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 5?

Tinasha pretending to be Princess Nephilli (Image via ENGI Studios)

Fans in Japan can watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 5 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11. Additionally, viewers overseas can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll, although interested viewers would have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Oscar saving Tinasha in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios)

In this 2025 winter anime episode, Tinasha and Oscar sparred, with Oscar beginning to understand how to target magic's weak points. It was also revealed that Princess Nephilli would visit for a political reunion, and because someone was after her, Tinasha felt jealous.

The episode featured a wedding where Tinasha got drunk, leading to a comedic scene of jealousy. As Nephilli's arrival approached, the new princess was introduced, and Oscar worried Tinasha's abilities might cause trouble. Later, it was revealed that someone had broken into the castle to launch an attack.

This led to a couple of scenes focused on Tinasha having a conversation with Travis and the latter telling her to go and take the princess' life if she bothered her, then switching to a conversation with one of Nephelli's guards, a mage named Valt.

The final portion of the episode was heavily focused on Tinasha and Oscar dealing with an assassin who was going to attack the princess and the twist that Valt was a secret mage who has his own agenda and helped them for reasons not explained.

What to expect from Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 5?

Tinasha thinking of Valt's actions (Image via ENGI Studios)

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 5 is going to continue with this fantasy anime expecting to show Oscar and Tinasha trying to find a cure for the former's curse.

When it comes to that particular part, it has been established that Tinasha is close to healing the prince while it is also very likely that the next episode is going to show the witch's coronation as the Queen of Tuldarr, which is something that could be pivotal moving forward in the series.

