Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 4 will air on Tuesday, January 28, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The most recent episode continues with the premise of Oscar and Tinasha having forgotten their memories, although it is revealed that she remembers and it's the protagonist who sacrificed said memories for her sake, as evidenced during the events of the first season.

The vast majority of the episode heavily focuses on a wide variety of issues, such as a mysterious cult trying to poison Oscar, a mysterious woman named Delilah, the arrival of Travis, and the duo exploring Castle Farsas' mysterious labyrinth. Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 4 is likely to continue with the political threats while the coupled deals with the lost memories.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Unnamed Memory series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 4 release date and time for all regions

Oscar as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios).

The list below contains the release schedule for Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 4 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 6:30 am Tuesday January 28

Central Time 8:30 am Tuesday January 28

Eastern Time 9:30 am Tuesday January 28

Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm Tuesday January 28

Central European Time 3:30 pm Tuesday January 28

Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Tuesday January 28

Philippine Time 10:30 pm Tuesday January 28

Australia Central Time 12:00 am Wednesday January 29

Where to watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 4?

Tinasha dealing with a fever in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios).

Fans in Japan can watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 4 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11. Additionally, viewers overseas can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll, although interested viewers would have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

A memory of old Oscar as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios).

This 2025 winter anime started this episode by having Tinasha reveal that Oscar's drink has been poisoned, although she is not hurt because her magic can withstand any kind of poisoning. Moreover, there is also the threat of a mysterious cult that wants to take Oscar's life and, apparently, reach her grandfather's treasury beneath the Farsas castle.

The episode also introduces a character named Delilah, who tells the prince that she can withstand the effects of his curse and bear his children, with Oscar accepting her proposal. While returning from Tuldarr after taking care of his wounded brother, Tinasha shows off a bit of her abilities and magic to Delilah for mistreating others and walks away upon discovering that she is engaged with Oscar, screaming to the skies.

There is also a battle between Tinasha and the demon Travis, with Oscar stepping in to protect her. It is also revealed that the protagonist had deceived Delilah since he thought she was a part of the cult and discovered that was the case, locking her up in prison.

The final portion of the episode is heavily focused on Oscar and Tinasha heading to the labyrinth beneath the case to find the former's grandfather's treasure. The prince discovers the truth of the orb and how he sacrificed his memories for Tinasha.

What to expect from Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 4?

Oscar as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios).

Episode 4 of the fantasy anime Unnamed Memory season 2 is expected to show Oscar and Tinasha trying to find a cure for the former's curse. They might also figure out a way to make things work between the two of them. As shown in the most recent installment of this season, the duo is likely to deal with more political and warfare threats, with the image of Travis now looming in the background.

