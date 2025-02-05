Blue Lock chapter 292: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 292 will be released on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 12 am JST. As the manga has yet to announce a hiatus, fans can expect the upcoming chapter to be released next week. Blue Lock manga will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader service K Manga.

The previous chapter saw Yukimiya and Hiori launch Bastard Munchen's attack. Hiori prepared to make the final pass to either Isagi or Kaiser. That's when he got matched up against Tabito Karasu. Around the same time, Alexis Ness could be seen lurking behind Isagi and Kaiser, possibly wanting to get involved in the match again.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 292 release date and time

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 292 will be released on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The manga chapter will be released at different times worldwide due to varying time zones in different regions.

Blue Lock chapter 292 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Tuesday February 11 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Tuesday February 11

British Summer Time 04:00 pm Tuesday February 11 Central European Summer Time 05:00 pm Tuesday February 11 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Tuesday February 11 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Tuesday February 11 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday February 12 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday February 12

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 292?

Blue Lock chapter 292 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga read service K Manga. While K Manga was previously exclusive to the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, it has now become available in a few more countries.

As revealed by K Manga, the manga reader service is now also available in the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Mexico, and Brazil. The application has become available, but its website has yet to be launched in each country.

While most manga chapters are made free to read, the latest three chapters require one to purchase points.

Blue Lock chapter 291 Recap

Hiori Yo and Tabito Karasu as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 291, titled Fastest, opened with Yukimiya Kenyu and Hiori Yo launching Bastard Munchen's counterattack. Both players were egoists who died and were brought back to life by Isagi. While Isagi was the team's nucleus, they weren't fighting for his sake. Isagi's magic exposed their egos, making them believe they were the protagonists.

After analyzing Kaiser's clearance, Isagi realized he had to become the one with the fastest awareness on the field if he wanted to defeat the geniuses. Hiori Yo was prepared to send his final pass but was interrupted by Tabito Karasu. While Hiori was matched up against Karasu, Alexis Ness lurked behind Isagi and Kaiser.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 292?

Alexis Ness as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 292 will most likely focus on Hiori Yo's match-up against his senpai Tabito Karasu. As Karasu wasn't expecting to fight with Hiori at such a stage, there is a likely chance that the Bastard Munchen fullback might surprise the Paris X Gen defensive midfielder.

Additionally, the manga could focus on Alexis Ness. While the manga gives fans a glimpse of him, it does not reveal his intentions. So, for now, there is no way to deduce whether Ness desired to take revenge against Isagi and Kaiser or get involved in the match.

