  • Anime
  Blue Lock chapter 291: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 291: Release date and time, countdown, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jan 29, 2025 13:30 GMT
Blue Lock chapter 291: Release date and time, countdown, and more
Yoichi Isagi and Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 291 will be released on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 12 AM JST. With the manga not announcing a hiatus, fans can expect the upcoming chapter to be released next week. Blue Lock manga will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader service K Manga.

The previous chapter saw Rin man-marking Isagi, hoping to stop his connection with Kaiser. While Isagi tried to clash with Rin, hoping to stop his charge toward the goal, he failed to stop it alone. That's when Michael Kaiser arrived to help Rin. While Rin shoulder-pushed Kaiser, the German striker managed to control himself and cleared the ball away.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 291 release date and time

Rin Itoshi and Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 291 will be released on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

The manga will be released at different times worldwide due to varying time zones in different regions.

Blue Lock chapter 291 will be released globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amTuesdayFebruary 4
Eastern Daylight Time11 amTuesdayFebruary 4
British Summer Time4 pmTuesdayFebruary 4
Central European Summer Time5 pmTuesdayFebruary 4
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayFebruary 4
Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdayFebruary 4
Japanese Standard Time12 amWednesdayFebruary 5
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayFebruary 5

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 291?

Blue Lock chapter 291 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader service, K Manga. Unfortunately, the service has yet to be made available globally. K Manga is currently exclusive in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Therefore, fans from other regions have no official source for reading the manga.

The manga reader service has made 53 Blue Lock chapters free to read. However, none of the latest chapters are included in this as fans will need to purchase points to read them.

Blue Lock chapter 290 Recap

Michael Kaiser and Rin Itoshi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 290, titled Blue Bad Boy, saw Paris X Gen initiate their counterattack. While Isagi started analyzing his failed connection with Kaiser, Rin started man-marking him. Fearing that backing away from Rin could ruin his connection with Kaiser, Isagi clashed against the Paris X Gen striker while engulfed in his awakened state.

As for Paris X Gen, their counterattack saw Ryusei Shidou make a contrarian pass to Rin Itoshi. Just when it seemed like Rin was close to scoring the winning goal, Kaiser arrived to help Isagi. While Rin shoulder-pushed him, Kaiser balanced himself mid-air and cleared the ball away.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 291?

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 291 will most likely see Bastard Munchen initiate their counterattack. With Kaiser clearing the ball away from Rin, the ball likely dropped to one of the Bastard Munchen players. This is because the manga did not show the ball going out of play.

Hence, fans can expect the next manga chapter to focus on Isagi and Kaiser as they yet again become the nucleus behind the German team's attack. That said, Yukimiya Kenyu could again use this opportunity to showcase his pacy dribbling.

