Blue Lock chapter 291: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 291 will be released on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 12 AM JST. With the manga not announcing a hiatus, fans can expect the upcoming chapter to be released next week. Blue Lock manga will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader service K Manga.

The previous chapter saw Rin man-marking Isagi, hoping to stop his connection with Kaiser. While Isagi tried to clash with Rin, hoping to stop his charge toward the goal, he failed to stop it alone. That's when Michael Kaiser arrived to help Rin. While Rin shoulder-pushed Kaiser, the German striker managed to control himself and cleared the ball away.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 291 release date and time

Rin Itoshi and Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 291 will be released on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

Trending

The manga will be released at different times worldwide due to varying time zones in different regions.

Blue Lock chapter 291 will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday February 4 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday February 4

British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday February 4 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday February 4 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday February 4 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday February 4 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday February 5 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday February 5

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 291?

Expand Tweet

Blue Lock chapter 291 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader service, K Manga. Unfortunately, the service has yet to be made available globally. K Manga is currently exclusive in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Therefore, fans from other regions have no official source for reading the manga.

The manga reader service has made 53 Blue Lock chapters free to read. However, none of the latest chapters are included in this as fans will need to purchase points to read them.

Blue Lock chapter 290 Recap

Michael Kaiser and Rin Itoshi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 290, titled Blue Bad Boy, saw Paris X Gen initiate their counterattack. While Isagi started analyzing his failed connection with Kaiser, Rin started man-marking him. Fearing that backing away from Rin could ruin his connection with Kaiser, Isagi clashed against the Paris X Gen striker while engulfed in his awakened state.

As for Paris X Gen, their counterattack saw Ryusei Shidou make a contrarian pass to Rin Itoshi. Just when it seemed like Rin was close to scoring the winning goal, Kaiser arrived to help Isagi. While Rin shoulder-pushed him, Kaiser balanced himself mid-air and cleared the ball away.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 291?

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 291 will most likely see Bastard Munchen initiate their counterattack. With Kaiser clearing the ball away from Rin, the ball likely dropped to one of the Bastard Munchen players. This is because the manga did not show the ball going out of play.

Hence, fans can expect the next manga chapter to focus on Isagi and Kaiser as they yet again become the nucleus behind the German team's attack. That said, Yukimiya Kenyu could again use this opportunity to showcase his pacy dribbling.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback