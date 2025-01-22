  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Blue Lock chapter 290: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 290: Release date and time, countdown, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jan 22, 2025 23:45 GMT
Blue Lock chapter 290: Release date and time, countdown, and more
Rin Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 290 will be released on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The manga has returned from its break and will release its upcoming chapter the next week. Blue Lock manga will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader service K Manga.

The previous chapter saw Michael Kaiser explain to Alexis Ness why he was no longer needed on the field. With him and Isagi constantly evolving the plays, they had no use for someone uncreative. The manga later saw Rin Itoshi destroy Isagi and Kaiser's latest attack design with his sudden mutation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 290 release date and time

Rin Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)
Rin Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

With Muneyuji Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's manga series having returned from its hiatus, Blue Lock chapter 290 will be released on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, in most countries worldwide.

also-read-trending Trending

As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The manga will be released at different times worldwide due to varying time zones in different regions.

Blue Lock chapter 290 will be released globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amTuesdayJanuary 28
Eastern Daylight Time11 amTuesdayJanuary 28
British Summer Time4 pmTuesdayJanuary 28
Central European Summer Time5 pmTuesdayJanuary 28
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayJanuary 28
Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdayJanuary 28
Japanese Standard Time12 amWednesdayJanuary 29
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayJanuary 29

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 290?

Blue Lock chapter 290 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader service, K Manga. Unfortunately, the service isn't available globally and is exclusive to the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Therefore fans from other regions have no official source to read the manga.

K Manga has currently made 53 Blue Lock chapters free to read. However, none of the latest chapters are free to read as they require fans to purchase points for the same.

Blue Lock chapter 289 Recap

Alexis Ness and Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)
Alexis Ness and Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 289, titled Pig, saw Alexis Ness reject Michael Kaiser's suggestion to quit playing football as he was hellbent on helping Kaiser become the world's best. While Kaiser wasn't angry at Ness, with him and Isagi constantly innovating, they had no place for a traditionalist player like the German midfielder.

Just as the match resumed, the PXG players formed a cluster around Kaiser, while Rin covered Isagi. For a moment, it seemed like Bastard Munchen was in a pinch but Isagi and Kaiser formulated a new attack design using Isagi's off-the-ball movements and Kaiser's new Impact Point Cross Magnus. Unfortunately, Rin's sudden mutation allowed him to shut down this relationship.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 290?

Rin Itoshi stopping Isagi and Kaiser (Image via Kodansha)
Rin Itoshi stopping Isagi and Kaiser (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 290 will likely see Paris X Gen initiate their counterattack. With Isagi and Kaiser dominating the field, the France team was struggling to formulate their attacks. But now that Rin Itoshi was going through a new mutation, it was highly likely that he would lead the team's attack and find a way to the goal.

As for Yoichi Isagi, the manga chapter could see him try and analyze Rin's new mutation. Considering that Rin was already causing trouble as a genius, his further evolution was bound to be more destructive.

Related Links

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी