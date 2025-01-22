Blue Lock chapter 290: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 290 will be released on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The manga has returned from its break and will release its upcoming chapter the next week. Blue Lock manga will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader service K Manga.

The previous chapter saw Michael Kaiser explain to Alexis Ness why he was no longer needed on the field. With him and Isagi constantly evolving the plays, they had no use for someone uncreative. The manga later saw Rin Itoshi destroy Isagi and Kaiser's latest attack design with his sudden mutation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 290 release date and time

Rin Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

With Muneyuji Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's manga series having returned from its hiatus, Blue Lock chapter 290 will be released on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, in most countries worldwide.

As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The manga will be released at different times worldwide due to varying time zones in different regions.

Blue Lock chapter 290 will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday January 28 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday January 28

British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday January 28 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday January 28 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday January 28 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday January 28 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday January 29 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday January 29

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 290?

Blue Lock chapter 290 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader service, K Manga. Unfortunately, the service isn't available globally and is exclusive to the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Therefore fans from other regions have no official source to read the manga.

K Manga has currently made 53 Blue Lock chapters free to read. However, none of the latest chapters are free to read as they require fans to purchase points for the same.

Blue Lock chapter 289 Recap

Alexis Ness and Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 289, titled Pig, saw Alexis Ness reject Michael Kaiser's suggestion to quit playing football as he was hellbent on helping Kaiser become the world's best. While Kaiser wasn't angry at Ness, with him and Isagi constantly innovating, they had no place for a traditionalist player like the German midfielder.

Just as the match resumed, the PXG players formed a cluster around Kaiser, while Rin covered Isagi. For a moment, it seemed like Bastard Munchen was in a pinch but Isagi and Kaiser formulated a new attack design using Isagi's off-the-ball movements and Kaiser's new Impact Point Cross Magnus. Unfortunately, Rin's sudden mutation allowed him to shut down this relationship.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 290?

Rin Itoshi stopping Isagi and Kaiser (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 290 will likely see Paris X Gen initiate their counterattack. With Isagi and Kaiser dominating the field, the France team was struggling to formulate their attacks. But now that Rin Itoshi was going through a new mutation, it was highly likely that he would lead the team's attack and find a way to the goal.

As for Yoichi Isagi, the manga chapter could see him try and analyze Rin's new mutation. Considering that Rin was already causing trouble as a genius, his further evolution was bound to be more destructive.

