Why does Ness follow Kaiser in Blue Lock? Explained

The players in Blue Lock were made further attractive due to their motivations and alliances formed in their journey to become the best striker. Upon introduction, Alexis Ness drew fans' attention thanks to his undying loyalty to Michael Kaiser. His obsession with Kaiser, who himself looked quite self-centered and arrogant, had left the fandom asking one question - Why does Ness follow Kaiser? Indeed, Ness was sufficiently talented himself and had great potential.

To put it plainly, Ness follows Kaiser because the latter strengthened the former's faith in the "magic of football," deeply admiring him and depending on his abilities. Kaiser is a "perfect" player in Ness' eyes, one capable of orchestrating near-impossible plays and achieving greatness, which aligns with his own goal of assisting Kaiser in becoming number one. Such a dynamic seemingly gives Ness a sense of purpose in Blue Lock.

Ness' motivations, explained

Alexis Ness (Image via Kodansha)

Alexis Ness comes from a family of scientists. With a mother, father, and siblings who pursued research tirelessly, Ness was encouraged to do the same. But this particular child was being pulled into another direction—magic. He believed that it existed in the world and wanted desperately to find it to prove his folks wrong. He searched high and low and found it in football.

Thus, Alexis Ness' talent began to shine through. He was great at the game and eventually ended up at the Bastard Munchen tryouts. This is where he met Michael Kaiser and the two set off a brilliant "chemical reaction." Kaiser's philosophy of making the impossible possible aligned with Ness' quest for magic, and the pair hit it off instantly.

From then on, they were always together, both on and off the field. With no such goal of his own, Ness devoted himself to assisting Kaiser (quite literally) in becoming the world's best striker. That was fuel for him to play his football and support Kaiser as much as he could.

Ness and Kaiser's relationship in Blue Lock

Ness and Kaiser (Image via Kodansha)

Michael Kaiser appeared to Ness when the latter's faith in magic was being shaken. At the Bastard Munchen tryouts, a difference in physical, coordination, and skills led to Ness being outplayed by those present there. But Kaiser came to Ness just as the dark-haired boy was losing faith in magic. He showed Ness that the impossible was attainable. The result: Kaiser and Ness became a well-coordinated duo on the pitch.

With time, the pair grew closer and Ness began to see nothing but Kaiser. It looked like they had developed an equal partnership, at least initially. But as the series progressed, it was more of a master and slave dynamic. In a team of 11 for football, Ness would always seek out Kaiser to pass to. Ness and Kaiser’s bond in Blue Lock is showcased as a complex and layered dynamic founded on loyalty, admiration, and obsession.

Usually polite and calm, Ness conceals quite an intense and possessive side when Kaiser is in question. His loyalty to Kaiser exceeds ordinary team dynamics, an obsessive devotion. Ness' dedication to Kaiser’s goal often sees him put Kaiser's ambitions above all. This loyalty materializes by alienating Ness from the rest of the team, him often fiercely defending Kaiser and even unafraid to clash with those he deems as "disloyal."

What started out as a partnership developed into more of a master-servant dynamic, with Ness casting aside his individuality to serve Kaiser’s goals. This one-sided relationship was then strained as the Neo Egoist League progressed, with Kaiser's interest in Isagi Yoichi displeasing Ness. He viewed Isagi as a threat to his position as Kaiser’s most trusted. Such underscores how fragile Ness' sense of self-worth is, tied completely to Kaiser’s validation.

