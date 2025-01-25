The alleged Blue Lock chapter 290 spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened after Rin Itoshi blocked Michael Kaiser's cross to Yoichi Isagi. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the manga saw Paris X Gen initiate their counterattack.

The previous manga chapter saw Michael Kaiser explain to Alexis Ness why he was no longer useful on the field. Right after, the manga switched its focus to Rin Itoshi as he wanted to find a new way to destroy Isagi. Moments later, he managed to stop Kaiser and Isagi's relationship with his sudden mutation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 290 spoilers: Rin Itoshi man-marks Yoichi Isagi

Charles Chevalier as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 290 spoilers, the manga picked up from where the previous chapter ended as Charles Chevalier collected the free ball that dropped to him after Rin Itoshi stopped Bastard Munchen's attack. Charles immediately made a long pass to Nanase Ninjiro, initiating Paris X Gen's counterattack.

Just as Yoichi Isagi started analyzing what went wrong with his attack design with Michael Kaiser, Rin Itoshi started man-marking him. He planned on destroying the chemistry between Isagi and Kaiser, and as it stood, it was working. Nevertheless, Isagi refused to back down and started charging toward his goal while being engulfed in his awakened state. With that, Blue Lock chapter 290 spoilers saw Isagi's awakened state clashing with Rin's new mutation.

Rin Itoshi and Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 290 spoilers then switched their focus to Paris X Gen as the players kept charging toward the opposition's goal with quick passes between them. Just as Charles received the ball, he made an inch-perfect trivela pass to Ryusei Shidou. Unfortunately, with Shidou's path blocked by Kunigami Rensuke and Kiyora Jin, the striker made a last-ditch pass to Rin Itoshi, continuing Paris X Gen's attack.

Evidently, with both Rin Itoshi and Ryusei Shidou charging toward the goal, Bastard Munchen was looking in grave danger. Yoichi Isagi and Kiyora Jin were trying to stop their respective match-ups but to no avail. Just then, Michael Kaiser joined Isagi in defense, signaling him for another "block-and-tackle" on Rin Itoshi. While the circumstances seemed perfect for this move, Rin Itoshi did not falter as he shoulder-pushed Kaiser attempting to keep the ball with himself.

While it seemed like Rin Itoshi succeeded in continuing his attack by avoiding any interruptions, Michael Kaiser refused to give up. Despite being left off-balance after Rin Itoshi's shoulder push, Blue Lock chapter 290 spoilers saw the German Striker tackle Rin Itoshi. While mid-air, Kaiser held onto Rin's body and swung his feet around him to clear the ball away.

The manga did not reveal who the ball dropped to after Kaiser's cleared it. Nevertheless, the manga's next chapter will likely focus on Bastard Munchen's quick counterattack against PXG.

