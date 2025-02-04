Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 6: Light wishes for the ultimate sword as Monica Bolst is introduced

With the release of Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 6, the anime finally introduced fans to the legendary blacksmith from the Tradesman District, Monica Bolst. Unfortunately, while Light wanted her to forge an ultimate sword for him, the events from her past had convinced her never to make a sword again.

The anime's previous episode saw Lena and Ayla head to the Holy City. There, Lena bought Ayla some new gear, after which, the two headed for the meeting with the Four Bureau heads. During the meeting, Lena found a lead connecting Dratena to Holy Sister. In addition, Luxeria was handed another S-Rank mission by Holy Sister.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 6: Light rescues Monica Bolst

Monica Bolst as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 6 (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 6, titled The Legendary Blacksmith, opened with Light and Ayla in the Tradesman District. Light wanted to get a sword made for himself. But with most blacksmith shops favoring Holy Sister, Light was only left with one option, i.e. the Bolst Workshop.

While heading to the workshop, Light and Ayla saw a girl getting chased by some men. As expected, Light rescued her using his Sword God skill. Fortunately, this girl was none other than Monica Bolst from the Bolst Workshop. Monica was grateful for Light's help and took her to her shop.

Ival and Monica Bolst as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 6 (Image via Asahi Production)

At her shop, Monica displayed her Super Forge skill, using which she could alter the properties of any material to create the best products. Seeing this, Light immediately asked her to forge an ultimate sword for her. Unfortunately, despite being grateful for Light, Monica could not accept his request and took him to her father, Ival.

While both father and daughter were blacksmiths, they had an ongoing feud due to Monica's refusal to forge swords. As for Ival, he was too busy with sword orders to make time for Light. The anime later saw one of Ival's assistants, Cain, explain why Monica refused to create swords. While she used to make swords with her father, one day, she found out that her grandmother had been killed by someone wielding her sword.

Zamdo as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 6 (Image via Asahi Production)

Soon after, the anime introduced two new characters, Zamdo and Doug. They were from the Black Bird Merchant Group, one of Bolst Workshop's biggest clients. They had arrived at the shop with additional orders. Cain tried refusing the order, but Zamdo's threat saw Ival accept the order despite the huge ask. The anime later revealed that Zamdo worked under Holy Sister. She gave him a new task, which was to capture Light Underwood.

Elsewhere, around the same time, Monica finished having dinner with Light and Ayla and headed back home. Just as she reached the front of her door, Zamdo's men kidnapped Monica and left a note demanding Light to head to the Underground Arena alone. As expected, Light rescued Monica using his Sleep Pixie. Soon after, he returned Monica home by carrying her on his back.

