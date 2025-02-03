6 Volleyball anime Haikyuu!! fans must check out

The terms "volleyball anime" and Haikyuu!! are quite synonymous at this point. It was a revelation in the sports genre and even to this day, continues to captivate those who tune. Again, there are those who couldn't get off the high from it and want more. For them, the following list has been compiled. These volleyball anime capture a similar excitement, teamwork, and competitive spirit.

Intense matches, character-driven storytelling, or underdog narratives, these recommendations are entertaining. Classic series like Attacker You! are nostalgic and dramatic, while newer titles like Harukana Receive dive into beach volleyball from a fresh perspective. Some series focus on the athletes' emotional journey while others underscore the bonds forged through teamwork and rivalries.

Volleyball anime for Haikyuu!! fans to tune into

1) Attack on Tomorrow

Attack on Tomorrow (Image via Nippon Animation)

A classic volleyball anime that was released in 1977 is Attack on Tomorrow. This drama centers around a group of high school girls who love volleyball. They decide to form a team which starts as a weak and unorganized club. However, as time passes, their deep passion for the sport and endeavor pushes their team to become renowned at the school.

With time, their goals grow bigger too as they aim to clinch the coveted title of the National High School Volleyball League. A goal like this is undeniably tough to push for and requires a lot of hard work and dedication. But it becomes all that much easier when there are friends to share the feeling. Through the sport, the girls learn and experience life lessons as they mature.

2) Harukuna Receive

Harukuna Receive (Image via C2C)

A more recent volleyball anime that fans can check out is Studio C2C's Harukuna Receive. This one is about beach volleyball - no room for aces and each player must seek out an irreplaceable partner they can fully trust. This was imparted to Haruka Oozora on her first day in Okinawa. Walking on a nearby beach, she spots a group of girls practicing volleyball and is called to join.

What started as a friendly game turns into a serious match when one girl, Narumi Tooi, notices Higa Kanata, Haruka's cousin, approach them. After they suffer a crushing loss, the reason for Kanata's distant outlook dawns on Haruka. This pair of cousins were once exceptional at the game, but that was until Kanata quit as her short height was problematic for Narumi.

Anyhow, there wasn't time to despair, given that the Junior Tournament was mere weeks away. With a renewed interest, Haruka was to grasp the intricacies of competitive beach volleyball and aid Kanata in pushing past her anxiety towards the sport she was deeply passionate about.

3) Attack No. 1

Attack No. 1 (Image via Tokyo Movie Shinsha)

Another classic volleyback anime from the 1960s is Attack No. 1. The animation style speaks volumes of the age of the anime, but nonetheless, it is worth checking out. Attack No. 1 follows Kozue, a middle schooler highly enthusiastic about volleyball. She dreamt of one day representing the Japanese national volleyball team.

As this volleyball anime progresses, she successfully makes it through the school district league all the way up to the Japanese volleyball finals. She takes these steps one by one right until the International volleyball championship. But this journey was filled with hardships and the harsh realizations of success: unbelievably high expectations, vanity, and grudges.

4) 2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team

2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team (Image via David Production)

A volleyball anime that is closer to Haikyuu!! would be 2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team. It follows the story of gifted setter Kimichika Haijima. He returns to Fukui from Tokyo following an incident that compelled him to leave his school's volleyball team. Upon his return, he reunites with Yuni Kuroka, his childhood friend and member of the Monshiro Middle School Boys' Volleyball Team.

Surprised by Kuroba's skill at the game, Haijima decides to build a new volleyball team with Kuroba as the ace. This doesn't happen at first and during the prefectural tournament, Kuroba succumbs to pressure and the Monshiro team separates after this defeat. That's not all as the defeat also births a distance between Haijima and Kuroba, causing the former to quit once more.

Now at Seiin High, Haijima and Kuroba are once more teamed up. Wiser and more experienced now, Hajiime pushes Kuroba to grow beyond his performance anxiety to hold the title of ace again and lead the team to the prefectural championship. Supported by captain Shinichirou Oda and vice-captain Misao Aoki, Seiin endeavors to top the prefectural and represent Fukui at the Spring Tournament.

5) New Attacker YOU!

New Attacker YOU! (Image via Knack Productions)

Another standout volleyball anime on this list would be New Attack YOU! or Zoku Attacker You! Kin Medal e no Michi. This one has a fairly simple plot and the animation, while old, adds to the charm of the series. To put it plainly, the anime follows young and ambitious girls who do their absolute to make themselves capable of becoming the NO.1 team in the volleyball world.

All this is on the court. Off the court, they come face-to-face with issues such as termination if they are unable to win. Added to this are the pressures of family, romance, and friendship conundrums. Simple, but a volleyball anime very much worth checking out.

6) Shoujo Fight: Nora Inu-tachi no Odekake

Shoujo Fight: Norainu-tachi no Odekake (Image via Production I.G)

Concluding this list of volleyball anime is Shoujo Fight: Nora Inu-tachi no Odekake. According to the plot, high schooler Neri Ooishi once captained her elementary school team and made it all the way through to the nationals. However, in her later years, she was only an alternate at a junior high school well-known for its volleyball program.

At present, she has graduated from high school. Surrounded by new team members, Neri now has another opportunity to prove herself.

