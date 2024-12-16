10 best old anime you can't miss

Old anime, typically defined as shows made before 2000, laid much of the groundwork for modern anime. These old anime series pioneered animation techniques, visual styles, and storytelling that inspired later generations. Many old anime represent the medium at its experimental best.

During this emerging era, creators took more risks and explored unusual ideas. There was more diversity in tone and subject matter. While not all ambitious attempts succeeded, those that did became game-changers.

From groundbreaking cyberpunk to magical girls and martial arts epics, here are 10 of the best old anime every anime lover should watch.

10 must-watch old anime that you should watch

1. Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion (Image via Gainax)

It’s virtually impossible to overstate Neon Genesis Evangelion's enormous influence on not just mecha anime but all anime from 1995 onwards. Studio Gainax’s 26-episode epic revolutionized how animators portray action scenes while providing an uncompromising look at the psychology of its young cast.

Evangelion quickly subverts expected tropes by focusing on traumatized teenagers piloting mechs to battle monsters invading Tokyo-3. The emerging mysteries about NERV and the true nature of the Evangelions create an ominous dread, and the robot battles devastate the Children’s mental health.

Since then, few old anime films have captured the pain and raw human suffering so well, thanks to bold direction and flawless animation. Hideaki Anno’s masterpiece leaves you emotionally drained yet unable to look away from the wreckage.

2. Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop (Image via Sunrise)

For many old anime fans, 1998’s 26-episode Cowboy Bebop was their gateway into anime. Set in a vibrant future where humanity colonized the solar system, the series follows a crew of bounty hunters aboard the starship Bebop as they hunt fugitives to make their next meal.

It’s a space western with a killer jazz soundtrack. While episodic, these sci-fi-tinged noir adventures gradually reveal the tragic histories of Spike, Faye, Jet, Ed, and lovable corgi Ein. Their cool, quippy interactions give little hint at the pain lurking underneath as ghosts from the past catch up.

Culminating in a two-part finale, this series is considered one of anime’s finest hours. Shinichirō Watanabe’s bold directorial vision and Yoko Kanno’s magnificent music made Cowboy Bebop a cultural milestone. Its seamless blending of genres and astro-cowboy style is still unmatched.

3. Akira

Akira (Image via Tokyo Movie Shinsha)

For movie buffs, Akira stands tall as an absolute anime essential and landmark in adult animation. Directed by Katsuhiro Otomo based on his manga, this 1988 cyberpunk film was many Western viewers’ introduction to anime’s stunning visual potential. Its production values were on a scale never before seen.

Set in futuristic Neo-Tokyo, this old anime opens by focusing on biker gangs before exploding into a dark odyssey about children with immense psychic powers, shadowy government scientists, and motorcycle-riding revolutionaries.

Despite the limitations of hand-drawn cel animation in that era, every explosive frame overflows with striking detail. From its iconic opening through the tumultuous finale, Otomo’s savage masterpiece never stops bombarding the senses.

4. Ghost in the Shell

Ghost in the Shell (Image via Production I.G)

Mamoru Oshii’s 1995 film Ghost in the Shell stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Akira for pushing anime’s artistic boundaries and inspiring Hollywood creatives for decades. Exploring the human soul amid a cyberpunk future of AI and data, the film feels eerily prescient.

Its strong female lead, Major Motoko Kusanagi, heads Section 9, an elite counter-cyberterrorism task force confronting threats that blend political intrigue, action spectacle, and philosophical concepts.

Blending traditional cel animation with CGI, its visual poetry surpasses most live-action films. The original movie best embodies Oshii’s cyber noir vision. Fans of old anime continue to appreciate its mature, dialogue-driven sci-fi storytelling.

5. My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbor Totoro (Image via Studio Ghibli)

In stark contrast to the dystopias on this list, 1988’s heartwarming My Neighbor Totoro represents Studio Ghibli at its most gentle and whimsical. Directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki, it’s impossible not to fall under the spell of its storybook charm.

When sisters Satsuki and Mei move to the countryside while their mother recovers in the hospital, they discover that the forest nearby is home to magical creatures. The biggest and furriest is the smiling titular spirit Totoro himself, a benign forest giant the awe-struck girls befriend.

Its earnest simplicity and cheerful adventure make Totoro a children’s classic, but it also tugs at adults’ heartstrings. With infectious glee, it captures childhood innocence and the strength of family bonds, casting a warm, nostalgic glow for fans of old anime.

6. Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Charting Goku’s evolution from cheerful monkey boy into humanity’s mightiest warrior, Dragon Ball Z needs little introduction. This action-packed phenomenon definitively shaped anime fandom from its 1989 debut to its 291-episode run ending in 1996.

For its original audience, the Z-Fighters' clash with Saiyan invaders, androids, alien tyrants, and the demonic Majin Buu was mind-blowing. Equally appealing were the personal journeys of protagonists like Piccolo, Vegeta, and Gohan between earth-shaking battles.

Their struggles for redemption and growth gave real heart to the series amidst all the planet-busting mayhem. For better or worse, fans of old anime recognize a generation of creators who took cues from author Akira Toriyama’s signature style. And countless fans worldwide have loved cheering Goku and friends ever since.

7. Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon (Image via Toei Animation)

Before the American superhero boom, the quintessential magical girl anime Sailor Moon taught ’90s kids that teenage girls—enhanced with planetary powers and fabulous outfits—could save the world and look great doing it. Spanning around 200 episodes, Usagi Tsukino’s journey left a lasting mark on anime.

On the surface, it’s a sparkly shojo fantasy about the exploits of its Five-Man Band comprised of reincarnated princess Sailor Guardians. But this old anime makes time for romantic drama, wicked humor, and affecting character development amidst its monster battles, too.

Viewers watched Usagi mature into a capable leader with many allies and love interests to support her against escalating mystical threats. Impactful in its native Japan and abroad, Sailor Moon‘s proven formula launched the magical girl spree of the ‘90s, much like Dragon Ball Z energized shonen action.

8. Rurouni Kenshin

Rurouni Kenshin (Image via Studio Gallop)

Set in Japan's Meiji Restoration, Rurouni Kenshin follows former assassin Himura Kenshin, who seeks redemption by using his sword skills to help people. With its historical setting and emotional character journey, the series elevated shōnen anime to dramatic new heights.

Kenshin's desire to atone for his bloody past added layers of substance rarely seen in action series at the time. His reverse-bladed sword, which prevents killing, showed his commitment to pacifism. When pushed, Kenshin unleashed his ruthless Hiten Mitsurugi-ryū style, creating epic fights.

Beyond the compelling drama, Rurouni Kenshin is noted for its well-researched period details and real historical figures portrayed. For fans of old anime, everything from sword stances to samurai values immerses viewers in Japan's turbulent late Edo era in unforgettable ways.

9. Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Following a delinquent's journey from death to duty, Yu Yu Hakusho is one of legendary manga artist Yoshihiro Togashi's most popular works. When 14-year-old Yusuke Urameshi dies saving a child, he's given a chance to return to life by becoming a spirit detective of the afterlife.

With its supernatural setting and premise of humans competing in tournaments against demons, it blended action, humor, and inventive powers seamlessly. Yusuke's Spirit Gun Rei Gun remains one of anime's most iconic attacks.

Supporting characters like the swordsman Hiei, fox demon Kurama, and psychic Genkai gave the series an ensemble appeal. Thanks to fluid battle animation and an unpredictable plot spanning multiple arcs, it kept fans of old anime hooked for a long time.

10. Trigun

Trigun (Image via Madhouse)

On the desert planet of Gunsmoke, a mysterious drifter named Vash the Stampede has a $60 billion bounty on his head for causing untold destruction everywhere he goes. But in reality, Vash is a gentle pacifist trying to spread love and peace.

Trigun’s subversion of expectations helped make it a favorite among 90s anime fans. Its space western setting provided plenty of gunslinger action amid philosophical questions about violence. Seeing the caring Vash reluctantly unleash his formidable power in crises made for great drama.

The unique worldbuilding and moral dilemmas gave Trigun depth beyond its initial humorous premise. Fans will never forget the orchestra swelling as Vash enters town with his revolver. For old anime lovers, everything from the character designs to the Christian religious motifs came together into an all-time classic anime.

Conclusion

These old anime series show why nostalgic anime fans hold certain series so dearly, no matter how old they become. Their imagination, style, characters, and sheer influence leave an impression across eras.

From the relatable coming-of-age drama in Evangelion to the magical adventure of Totoro, the genre-defining fight scenes of Dragon Ball Z to the girl power vibes of Sailor Moon, these classics broke molds and shaped anime's artistic potential. Their memorable moments endure as pivotal pop culture hallmarks.

Old or new, anime continues to evolve. But looking back on these masterpieces, which pioneered tropes and took anime to new heights, their nostalgic charm and sheer vision remain timeless. There are always more gems to discover in anime's rich history.

