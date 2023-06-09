Neon Genesis Evangelion creator's personal details surface after Gas station receipt leaks online

Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno recently had his personal information revealed by a fan online. Anno has his fair share of fame after his work with Neon Genesis Evangelion and this resulted in a fan accidentally revealing his personal details.

The fan in question was a clerk that did a service and shared Anno's receipt online. With this, Hideaki Anno became yet another example of what some public figures go through and the importance of protecting one's personal information.

The Neon Genesis Evangelion creator ended up doxxed at a gas station

Hideaki Anno went to a gas station on June 5 and paid for the service when the clerk realized who he was, which resulted in the latter posting on Twitter that the creator of Neon Genesis Evangelion stopped at the gas station. The issue was that he showed the receipt, which had a lot of the creator’s personal information.

The receipt showed a lot of Anno’s signature, details of the credit card he used, the payment approval code, and many other things that led to his identity being exposed even further. The tweet was eventually taken down and Anno doesn’t seem likely to press any charges, as of this writing.

While the vast majority of anime and manga creators don't have to deal with these kinds of situations, Hideaki Anno is fairly known in his home country. He has even received recognition and milestones from the Japanese government, which goes to show the level of success and popularity he has had over the years.

The story that made Hideaki Anno a legend

Created in the 1990s, Neon Genesis Evangelion takes place in the year 2015 after the events of a global disaster known as the Second Impact. The protagonist, Shinji Ikari, is summoned to Tokyo-3 by his father, Gendo Ikari, to pressure him into becoming a pilot of one of the Evangelion to face creatures known as Angels. This results in Shinji going through a lot of ordeals, but he ultimately decides to do it.

The story deals with a lot of different topics such as depression, loneliness, estranged father-son relationships, the angst of adolescence, and a lot of other topics that have made the series one of the most notorious in the history of the medium.

Its deconstruction of the mecha genre is still quite effective to this day and the series remains quite popular, as of this writing.

