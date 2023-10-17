Why is the Akira manga so different from the anime film? Explained

Akira is an acclaimed Japanese manga series that was created by Katsuhiro Otomo. Originally published in Young Magazine from 1982 to 1990, it spanned six volumes. Otomo himself directed the anime film adaptation, which released in 1988. While the movie is revered as a timeless masterpiece of Japanese animation, it diverges significantly from its source material - the manga.
Akira holds a prominent place in both the manga and anime realms due to its wide influence and respect. This captivating masterpiece engages audiences with its dystopian backdrop, intricate characters, and thought-provoking themes. However, devoted fans might observe notable disparities between the manga series and the anime film adaptation.
The differences between Akira manga and the anime film
The manga spans over 2,000 pages and provides a much more extensive narrative compared to its anime film adaptation. Directed by Otomo himself, the film had to condense the vast source material into a two-hour cinematic experience.
Consequently, certain plotlines, character developments, and side stories were omitted or abbreviated in the film version. Discussions on Anime & Manga Stack Exchange reveal that the film primarily focuses on the beginning and end of the manga, overlooking crucial background information and side plots.
Readers of the manga experience a diverse range of characters, each with their own motivations and contributions to the overarching story. However, in the film adaptation, due to limited runtime, certain characters were streamlined or excluded entirely.
For example, Akira himself has a more significant role in the manga as compared to his portrayal as a mysterious presence in the film.
Reasons for the difference between the Akira anime film and manga
1) Adaptation challenges
Adapting the lengthy and intricate manga into a feature film poses a daunting task. The filmmakers had to make difficult decisions, determining which elements of the story to prioritize and what to omit. Streamlining the narrative became necessary while preserving a coherent and captivating storyline.
2) Time constraints
The average duration of a film puts limitations on the inclusion of content. When dealing with an extensive manga like Akira, it becomes impossible to encompass every single detail and subplot. Hence, the filmmakers were compelled to make decisions regarding what aspects to prioritize and what elements to condense. As a result, they created a more focused adaptation, albeit one that encompasses condensed material.
3) Visual translation
When adapting the intricate and detailed artwork of the manga into animation, there are inherent challenges. While the anime film successfully captures the essence of Otomo's unique art style, it is inevitable that certain visual details and intricacies present in the manga may have been simplified or changed to better suit the medium of animation.
4) Narrative cohesion
The manga's expansive nature allows for a more thorough exploration of the world, characters, and subplots. However, to ensure a cohesive and streamlined narrative for the film adaptation, certain storylines and character arcs had to be condensed or omitted. This decision makes the film as a self-contained story without overwhelming audiences with excessive complexity.
The manga and anime film adaptations display noticeable differences in their approach. Adapting a lengthy and intricate source material into a cinematic format presents challenges, resulting in modifications, condensing, or omissions from the original manga.
However, while these alterations exist, both the manga and anime film retain their unique strengths that contribute to the lasting legacy of Akira. Whether one appreciates the intricacies of the manga's storytelling or finds fascination in the visual spectacle of the anime film, Akira stands as a seminal work that exemplifies Katsuhiro Otomo's creative vision.
