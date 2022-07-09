10 Naruto characters with the most ambitious goals

Every ninja in Naruto has their own motivations and desires to become part of the Shinobi Forces. Some do it for glory or the excitement that comes with the job, while others are just following their hearts and doing what they love.

However, some dreams go much beyond a simple ideal. There are characters that want to accomplish goals that many would think of as impossible. In this list, we will present 10 Naruto characters whose goals were much more grandiose than the rest.

Kaiza and 9 other Naruto characters with big dreams

1) Madara

Madara waited for years to see his plan come to life (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Madara was raised in a hostile environment where death and grief were everyday things. He tried to remain optimistic with the help of his friend Hashirama, but the mistreatment his clan received, added to the lives of his brothers that were lost in the war, broke him.

He dedicated his long life to the fulfillment of the Eye of the Moon Plan, which consisted of using the power of the Juubi to create a dream world where no one else had to suffer. His plan took thousands of lives and several years to accomplish, but he was ultimately able to achieve it.

2) Kaguya

Kaguya was fine with killing her children to obtain her power back (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The pre-Chakra world was in a constant state of war and destruction, so Kaguya took it into her own hands to end this era of fighting. By eating the fruit of the God Tree, she became the first individual to ever have Chakra inside her body.

Nonetheless, this power corrupted her, so when she gave birth, the idea of having her power taken from her was enough to drive her crazy. After her first attempt at regaining the Chakra from the world failed, she created a plan to resurrect centuries after her defeat, something that played a big part in the series' ending.

3) Nagato

Liran💀🍓 @LiranEdri nagato is one of the most amazing characters in naruto because i can understand him and everything he is doing he lived like a hero for peace but when he was betrayed by hanzo and saw yahiko die he realized something, that human beings simply cannot understand each other nagato is one of the most amazing characters in naruto because i can understand him and everything he is doing he lived like a hero for peace but when he was betrayed by hanzo and saw yahiko die he realized something, that human beings simply cannot understand each other https://t.co/qwVuZNcXlq

Jiraiya trained Nagato to become the child of prophecy, a person who would bring a new era of peace to the Shinobi world. Despite this, thanks to Hanzo’s actions, Nagato’s ideals for peace became tainted with the concept of universal pain.

In order to bring all the nations of the world together, Nagato would show them the true meaning of pain. Obito took advantage of his fragile mental state and used him as a tool in his own goals. Yet, Nagato was still set on showing the world how suffering can make them understand one another.

4) Orochimaru

Orochimaru's first attempt at obtaining the Sharingan was against Itachi (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Orochimaru's abilities have received compliments since he was a child, surrounded by people who praised his quick mind and incredible abilities. This made the Sanin obsessed with power, and thus, he began his sick crusade to become the most powerful individual in the world.

After watching his teacher, Sarutobi, learn all the Jutsu in his village, he became convinced that the most powerful ninja would be the one to learn all the techniques in the world.

That is why he started to experiment with any kind of Kinjutsu he could find, as well as attempt to transfer his soul into Sasuke’s body to be able to use the Sharingan to further his ambitions.

5) Sasuke

Sasuke became a real villain for some time (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Sasuke’s motivations changed constantly as the series progressed, beginning with the dream of eliminating his brother Itachi and bringing back the Uchiha clan. From that point on, we were able to see just how ambitious Sasuke was, since his first goal ever was to defeat a ninja who whipped out an entire clan.

After learning the truth behind Itachi’s actions, his goal changed completely. His new ambition was to destroy Konoha and the ninja world and create a new one where people like his brother can live happy lives without suffering.

6) Rock Lee

Leen took inspiration from Neji to become stronger (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

To become a ninja, you need to have a particular set of skills that are fundamental to your survival. Lee, despite this, made it his dream to become a powerful Shinobi without the help of any Ninjutsu or Taijutsu.

His training was severely more intense than any other we have ever seen in Naruto, seeing as the young man would keep going until his body could literally not move anymore. Even after he was badly injured by Gaara, Lee beat the odds and continued with his quest to become one of the best.

7) Kaiza

We do not know much about Kaiza since he had already passed away before we were introduced to his family. What we know is that he had the heart of a true hero and wanted nothing but the best for the Land of Waves.

After the evil Gato established himself in the land, Kaiza made it his goal to drive the businessman away from his home. Nobody joined him in his fight against the villain, but he kept going, not caring if the price to pay was his own life.

8) Naruto

Naruto's ninja way is to never surrender (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Like most Jinchuriki, Naruto’s childhood was surrounded by negative emotions and solitude. Hence, he resolved to one day become the Hokage, in order to prove to everyone that he was not a failure, and get the recognition he so desperately needed.

No matter how hard it seemed at first, Naruto never surrendered. He fought tooth and nail until he was able to get his people's approval, finally succeeding after years and years of hardships.

9) Black Zetsu

He disguised himself as Madara's helper for years (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Zetsu was created with the only goal of resurrecting his mother, Kaguya, one day. Since then, Zetsu worked in the shadows of the Shinobi world to achieve his objective. He tricked Indra into fighting his own family, starting a cycle of vengeance that would last for generations.

After Madara implanted himself with Hashirama’s cells, he manipulated the Uchiha into planting a new God Tree and becoming a new vessel for his mother. His plan took centuries to come to fruition, but Black Zetsu never once abandoned his desires.

10) Obito

Obito just wanted to tell Rin that he loved her (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Obito’s goal as a child was the same as many other characters in the series, becoming a powerful ninja, and one day, a Hokage. After witnessing Kakashi end Rin's life by accident, his new goal became the same a Madara’s - create a world where all the suffering he went through would never happen.

Madara passed onto him the Eye of the Moon Plan, so Obito started working on it immediately after the elder passed away. He manipulated several powerful individuals to do his bidding without them ever realizing it, like Nagato and Konan.

He was so determined to see Rin again that he was willing to betray his former teacher and village, excusing himself with the idea that they would be alive inside his new world.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far