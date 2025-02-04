10 best anime to watch if you like Orb: On the Movements of the Earth

Orb: On the Movements of the Earth has captured the imagination of anime fans with its thrilling depiction of the high-stakes battle between scientific progress and religious dogma in 15th-century Europe. The sacrifices of visionary scholars like Rafal and others have moved viewers.

They fight to spread revolutionary ideas that clash with powerful orthodoxies. Here are 10 anime recommendations that may appeal to fans who can't get enough of Orb's mix of complex philosophical themes, sweeping historical drama, and tense political intrigue.

10 best anime for fans of Orb: On the Movements of the Earth

1) Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga (Image via Wit Studio / MAPPA)

Vinland Saga is an epic anime set in medieval times. It delivers impactful commentary on weighty themes like morality, identity, and the greater purpose in life. The anime chronicles the exploits of Thorfinn, the son of a great warrior. He seeks vengeance as he becomes embroiled in the ambitions of cunning warlords during the Danish invasion of England in the 11th century.

Fans will be drawn to the series' exploration of violence, morality, and steadfast principles in chaos. While Vinland Saga primarily focuses on personal transformation and pacifism rather than ideological conflicts, its historical depth, and character struggles will resonate with Orb viewers.

2) The Tale of the Heike

The Tale of the Heike (Image via Science SARU)

This historical anime focuses on the epic conflict between the Heike and Genji clans as they vie for supremacy over the Imperial throne during Japan's feudal era of 1180-1185. Key figures in Heike wrestle with existential questions as their ideals are tested by the cruel tides of history that will determine the nation's destiny.

Viewers will discover the same emotional potency they found in Orb as Heike reaches profound conclusions on the transient nature of glory and power. The anime also excels in transporting the audience to medieval Japan with its beautiful visuals and moving musical score.

3) Le Chevalier D'Eon

Le Chevalier D'Eon (Image via Production I.G)

Magic, courtly intrigue, and political machinations collide in this lavish anime set in pre-Revolutionary France during the reign of Louis XV. It centers on a French nobleman named D'Eon investigating the mystery surrounding the circumstances of his sister's death, only to uncover dark political conspiracies with occult origins.

Like Orb: On the Movements of the Earth, Le Chevalier D'Eon succeeds in developing memorable characters fighting for truth and justice while navigating webs of imperial duplicity. Engaging action scenes, eye-catching sword fights, rich historical detail, and a gripping gothic plot make this pick not to be missed.

4) Ergo Proxy

Ergo Proxy (Image via Manglobe)

For fans who enjoy anime with thought-provoking themes, Ergo Proxy offers a resonant, unsettling, and spectacular viewing experience with its futuristic dystopian setting. The series is centered around citizens of a seeming utopia whose lives are overturned when enigmatic beings of unknown origin called Proxies begin attacking humans.

Like the Orb protagonists fighting persecution for their radical theories, the characters in Ergo Proxy find their fundamental assumptions and identities falling apart as they investigate the truth behind their existential plight.

5) Gankutsuou: The Count of Monte Cristo

Gankutsuou: The Count of Monte Cristo (Image via Gonzo)

Alexandre Dumas' timeless adventure classic has been reimagined for modern sensibilities in Gankutsuou, combining its core themes with a futuristic setting. As with Rafal and company in their battle against dogma in Orb, viewers will be invested in protagonist Edmond Dantès' quest for vengeance. Dantès seeks revenge after being wrongfully imprisoned for 14 years through the machinations of jealous rivals.

Both shows are uncompromising when it comes to condemning the abuse of power and corruption that allows the villains to prosper at the expense of truth and justice.

6) Maoyuu Maou Yuusha

Maoyuu Maou Yuusha (Image via Arms)

This fantasy anime puts a creative spin on the conflict between humans and demons, exploring complex socio-political questions. The setting resembles medieval Europe torn by war until the Hero arrives to vanquish the Demon Queen. But the two instead agree to work together towards peace in a subversive alliance questioning black-and-white tropes.

Like Orb, Maoyuu Maou Yuusha pairs heavy themes with genre-bending twists—in this case, adding a slice-of-life romance to the mix. Viewers who enjoyed seeing different perspectives clash in Orb will find the show's ideological exchanges intriguing.

7) Legend of the Galactic Heroes

Legend of the Galactic Heroes (Image via Artland / Madhouse / Production I.G)

This acclaimed space opera franchise remains a must-see for sci-fi fans interested in philosophical themes. It chronicles epic power struggles between two galactic superpowers—the authoritarian Galactic Empire and the democratic Free Planets Alliance. The story deftly balances grand strategy with the intimate motives of individuals fighting for conflicting ideals.

Boasting tactical galaxy-sized battles alongside richly nuanced characters grappling with weighty questions, Legend of the Galactic Heroes shares Orb's expansive scope and thought-provoking angles on human nature.

8) Zipang

Zipang (Image via Studio Deen)

Those looking for anime combining time travel, war, and provocative alternatives to history, don't miss Zipang. The JDS Mirai, a modern Japanese warship, encounters a storm that sends it back from 2004 to 1942 during World War II. Struggling to return home, the crew grapples with the moral dilemmas of being thrown into a pivotal era of conflict.

Like Orb, Zipang envisions how encounters with historical reality challenge assumptions about technological progress and morality. It balances thrilling naval action with introspective drama.

9) Shouwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu

Shouwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu (Image via Studio Deen)

This critically acclaimed historical drama explores the fading world of traditional Japanese comedic storytelling (rakugo). Its realistically depicted setting and nuanced characters tell a mature tale spanning generations.

The anime's themes examine the role of art, legacy, and morality through interwoven personal stories against a changing sociocultural backdrop. Fans of Orb will appreciate Shouwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu's resonant depictions of characters fighting to preserve cultural heritage against the tide of history.

10) Aldnoah.Zero

Aldnoah.Zero (Image via A-1 Pictures / TROYCA)

In this mecha sci-fi, long-seeded tensions escalate into a full-scale war between Earth and Mars, where human colonists discover powerful alien technology called Aldnoah.

The story follows Inaho, a Terran caught in the struggle whose quick wits help turn the tide against the Mars invaders. While more focused on military strategy than ideological battles, Aldnoah.Zero shares Orb's theme of determined individuals facing overwhelming opposition.

Viewers can enjoy both shows for their balance of raw action with thoughtful commentary on political divides and the nature of war.

Conclusion

Orb: On the Movements of the Earth impresses anime fans with its tense historical struggle between truth-seekers and oppressive systems. Viewers who crave mature, plot-driven shows that mix gripping drama with philosophical themes will find much to enjoy in the selections above.

Whether it's bloody Viking conquests, French occult conspiracies, tactical space battles, or moving artistic legacies, these anime all deliver resonance along with entertainment. Like Orb's characters, these shows provide deep intellectual and emotional journeys.

