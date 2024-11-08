10 anime sequels that didn't live up to expectations

Anime sequels often bring excitement and anticipation, especially when their predecessors left strong impressions. The fans anxiously wait to see their favorite characters return once again, hoping that this new season will either depict a more complex story or showcase even more action than before. Nevertheless, not every sequel meets the expectations raised by the origin.

Sometimes, the same thing that could make it disappointing is the dull progression of the plot, degraded animation quality, or variance in tone. Despite all the hype they received, these anime sequels did not exactly match what they tried to undertake. Here are ten anime sequels that disappointed their fans.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in no particular order and contains the writer's opinion.

Boruto, Dragon Ball GT, and 8 other anime sequels that didn't live up to expectations

1) ⁠The Promised Neverland season 2

Trending

The Promised Neverland Season 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

The first season of The Promised Neverland amazed fans worldwide with its High-tension suspense, masterful plot twist, and just the right amount of psychological depth. However, Season 2 disappointed all the viewers by omitting the main arcs from the manga and rushing about the required plot points for the story to lose much of its depth and emotional implication.

The essential characters and world-building elements were glazed over or left out, making it disjointed and incomplete. This extreme change from the manga makes The Promised Neverland season 2 one of the anime sequels that disappointed everyone.

2) ⁠Tokyo Ghoul √A

Ken Kaneki as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Tokyo Ghoul captured the hearts of fans through its dark theme, tight action, and compelling story of Kaneki, who had to fight his way for humanity after he became a ghoul. However, Tokyo Ghoul √A failed to capture the hearts of the fans in comparison with its predecessor due to major changes in the storyline compared to its original manga, which left the audiences more puzzled and disappointed.

The alternative storyline of the anime took most of the emotional elements and a lot of background, which made the manga story so affecting. Therefore, Tokyo Ghoul √A is one of those anime sequels that unsatisfied many fans.

3) Berserk (2016)

Berserk (Image via Millepensee)

The original Berserk anime in 1997 is already a cult classic for the very intense storytelling, intricate characters, and dark medieval aesthetic of capturing the brutal essence of Kentaro Miura's manga. Berserk in 2016 fell way short of expectations because the stiff CGI animation quality clashed with the gritty, detailed style that defined the series.

Its inability to provide fluidity in battles and pacing defeated the overall emotional setup of the second installment, disappointing fans with an adaptation that seemed not to stay true to the original material. This places Berserk among the anime sequels that did not meet expectations.

4) Dragon Ball GT

Dragon Ball GT (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Z was thrilling in battles, its great characters, and the continuous evolvement of stories as it constantly raised the Saiyan power benchmark. However, regaining that momentum took a lot of work with Dragon Ball GT.

Regardless of some interesting concepts like Goku being a child again and Super Saiyan 4, the underpowered narratives defined this tale, unlike its predecessor, which was a jumbled mess. It lost much-needed focus on favorite characters and placed more importance on momentum-ruining pacing. This makes Dragon Ball GT one of the anime sequels that did not satisfy the fans.

5) Black Butler II

Black Butler II (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Black Butler won the fans over with its dark Victorian theme, mysterious plots, and intricate relationship shared by Ciel and Sebastian. The first season of Black Butler was well-balanced in terms of suspense, drama, and supernatural content, the plot that left everyone wanting more. Black Butler II was off and away from that magic that caught everyone's attention through the first season.

The new master-butler duo, Alois and Claude, did not have the same spark and charm as Ciel and Sebastian. As per fans, the plot made no sense, and including those extra characters was a bit forced, further disappointing the audience expecting a good follow-up. This places it among the unsatisfied anime sequels.

6) Seven Deadly Sins season 3

Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The previous seasons of Seven Deadly Sins enthralled the viewers with vibrant animation, epic battles, and interesting character arcs that instantly became a favorite. Season 3 was severely critically panned for its drastic drop in the level of animation, primarily attributed to a change of studios and tight production schedules.

Fight scenes, which once were the highlight, became the let-down, and the issues of pace involved disengaged the flow of storytelling, making it one of the anime sequels that saddened fans.

7) Boruto

Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto captured the hearts of fans worldwide with its powerful storytelling, deep character growth, and epic battles, thus becoming among the greatest anime series ever. The sequel Boruto has not managed to live up to this heritage in the eyes of many fans.

Instead of improving the strengths of the original series, Boruto has battled a slower-paced story, filler episodes, and character development that some find lacking as opposed to Naruto. This places Boruto among the anime sequels, leaving many Shonen series fans disappointed and sad.

8) Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny (Image via Sunrise)

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED captured the hearts of old and new fans for good characters, intense mecha battles, and an emotionally rich storyline. Conversely, Gundam SEED Destiny could not match its precursor. The storyline and character development were disjointed, with rush endings and several loose threads that hung in the air.

The main characters, such as Kira and Athrun, were ignored, and new additions did not have the same emotional effect. This puts the Gundam SEED Destiny among the anime sequels that left everyone disappointed.

9) ⁠Aldnoah.Zero Part 2

⁠Aldnoah.Zero (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Aldnoah.Zero wowed fans in its first season with intense mecha battles, complex political intrigue, and stunning animation. The dynamic between Earth and Martian forces with high-stakes action easily made the anime discuss. However, all hype for Part 2 fell far from expectation.

The sequel did promising buildup but suffered in terms of pacing problems, underresolved plotlines, and a lack of character development. The final moments were also frantic, disappointing fans hoping for a great conclusion.

10) Eureka Seven AO

Eureka Seven AO (Image via Bones)

The original Eureka Seven was a dearly beloved anime with great storytelling, complicated characters, and animation blending mecha action with deep, emotional moments. This anime was unique in many ways, gaining so much fame and popularity.

But the sequel, Eureka Seven AO, did not live up to those standards that were set by the original. Its story felt confusingly disjointed, too far away from the central issues in the main series. The flow of the storyline and character changes left many fans unsatisfied, making it one of the most disappointing anime sequels.

Final thoughts

Many anime sequels did not meet expectations and surely disappointed many fans. Examples include The Promised Neverland season 2, which shifted away from its original narrative, undermining the appeal that made season 1 so promising.

The poor animation decisions disappointed Berserk (2016) fans, while Dragon Ball GT suffered greatly in pacing. Boruto and Seven Deadly Sins season 3 barely had the same appeal as their original series.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback