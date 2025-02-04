Danmachi season 5 episode 12 & 13 new release date and time, where to watch, and more

Danmachi season 5 episode 12 & 13 will be released on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 10 PM JST on ABEMA Premium in Japan. Simultaneously, the episodes will be available on HIDIVE for global audiences on the same date at 8 AM EST. After its early release, the episodes will be broadcast on BS11, Tokyo MX, and ABEMA non-premium channels at later timings.

Notably, the series went on a hiatus following the release of episode 11 due to production issues. Later, the official staff released a statement announcing the show's return date as early spring 2025. Eventually, an exact release date was shared. The series will continue the Faction War arc, showcasing the War game between the Hestia Familia-led factions and the Freya Familia.

Danmachi season 5 episode 12 & 13 release date and time

Hedin Selland in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

According to the anime's official website and the updated release schedule, Danmachi season 5 episode 12 & 13 are slated to be released consecutively on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 10 pm JST, on ABEMA Premium. The episodes will follow ABEMA Premium's early release schedule and be available on HIDIVE for international audiences. On the regular (non-premium) ABEMA channel, the episodes will stream on February 8, 2025.

The television broadcast timings for Danmachi season 5 episodes 12 & 13 will vary. Episode 12 will air on the BS11 channel on February 14, 2025, at 1 AM JST, and episode 13 on February 21, 2025, at 1 AM JST. In addition, episodes 12 and 13 will air on Tokyo MX (7 PM onwards) and AT-X (12 AM onwards) on February 24, 2025.

Below are the release dates and timings for Danmachi season 5 episode 12 & 13, based on the show's early release schedule:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, February 7, 2025 5 AM Central Standard Time Friday, February 7, 2025 7 AM Eastern Standard Time Friday, February 7, 2025 8 AM Brazil Standard Time Friday, February 7, 2025 10 AM British Summer Time Friday, February 7, 2025 2 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, February 7, 2025 3 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, February 7, 2025 6:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, February 7, 2025 9 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, February 7, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch Danmachi season 5 episode 12 & 13?

Goddess Freya in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

Anime lovers in Japan can stream Danmachi season 5 episode 12 & 13 on ABEMA Premium service ahead of its television broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, AT-X, and ABEMA non-premium service.

Global anime enthusiasts from selected regions, including North America, South America, Central America, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and Australia can catch Danmachi season 5 episode 12 & 13 on HIDIVE with a monetary subscription.

Besides HIDIVE, interested viewers can catch the episodes on Bilibili, Bahamut Anime Crazy, Aniplus TV, Aniplus Asia, and other digital streaming services.

A brief recap of Danmachi season 5 episode 11

Bell Cranel in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

The previous episode, which aired on December 19, 2024, saw the allied forces respond to Freya Familia's offensive strategy, which transformed the War Game's Hide-and-Seek nature into an all-out siege battle. The Freya Familia's executives showcased their strength to overwhelm the allied force's top adventurers.

Even Heith Velvet showcased her battle prowess to neutralize the magic swords. Elsewhere, Ottar mercilessly beat Bell Cranel, who had no way to counter against his formidable power. The episode ended on a chilling note, with Ottar asking Bell to get up and show why he's worthy of Goddess Freya's love.

What to expect in Danmachi season 5 episode 12 & 13?

The anime's official website had previously revealed that episode 12 would be titled Inheritance: Astrea Record. Recently, the website shared a promotional video, highlighting the events from the episode. However, no information on the title of episode 13 has been disclosed yet.

Yet, since both episodes will be consecutively released, Danmachi season 5 episode 12 & 13 will showcase Ryu joining the battle and demonstrating her newfound powers to aid the allied forces. The promotional video for episode 12 suggests the narrative will show the allied army's counterattack against the Freya Familia. It remains to be seen how Ryu can turn the tide of the battle, and how Bell Cranel can survive Ottar's onslaught.

