I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 7 will premiere on February 11, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. It marks one of the many isekai series of the Winter 2025 anime season. The series will be broadcast on multiple channels, including TV Tokyo and AT-X.

The narrative centers around Liam Hamilton, a salaryman reincarnated into a world of magic, who tries to use his magical abilities and gain independence from his noble family. Episode 7 will mainly focus on Liam trying to counter dracula while simultaneously keeping his upcoming kingdom safe.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 7.

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 7: Release date and time

Trending

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 7 is set to be released on February 11, 2025, at 1:30 am JST, as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season. The series will primarily follow an isekai-esque story, with a focus on action and magic. The streaming schedule in various time zones is as follows:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 08:30 am Monday February 10, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 am Monday February 10, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 04:30 pm Monday February 10, 2025 Central Standard Time 10:30 am Monday February 10, 2025 Indian Standard Time 10:00 pm Monday February 10, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday February 11, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 02:00 am Tuesday February 11, 2025

Where to watch I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 7?

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 7 will be broadcast on TV Tokyo, ATX, and other networks in Japan. The anime will also be available to Japanese viewers via Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. The episodes will be streamed on Crunchyroll two hours after its television broadcast for international audiences

A brief recap of I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 6

Princess Scarlet Sherry Jamil as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen and Marvy Jack)

In episode 7 of I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, Princess Scarlet and Liam examine the sentient Radon Statue from episode 6. Liam decides to store it in his dimensional pocket for further study. The episode then shifts to Liam learning about nearby trolls that might threaten his village. Though Liam knows trolls are strong, he meets them alone and recruits them as subjects for his kingdom.

Later, Liam continues his research on the living statues, experimenting with materials other than mithril for their armor. He manages to create magic armor from iron by giving the pieces names. While Liam can now mass-produce magical armor, he struggles to come up with enough names. The episode ends with Liam realizing he could imbue evolved, named spirits into the armor to create sentient versions.

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 7: What to expect? (speculative)

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 7 will follow Liam as he continues working toward building a strong nation while encountering various threats. The episode will introduce Dracula, who will serve as the villain for the next episode. While the episodes so far have followed a "villain of the week" format, it is possible that Dracula’s storyline will become more fleshed out.

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback