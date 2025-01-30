I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 6 will premiere on February 4, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. It marks one of the many isekai series of the Winter 2025 anime season. The series will be broadcast on multiple channels, including TV Tokyo and AT-X.

The narrative centers around Liam Hamilton, a salaryman reincarnated into a world of magic, who tries to use his magical abilities and gain independence from his noble family. Episode 6 will mainly focus on Liam navigating through diplomacy in order to peacefully establish his kingdom.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 6.

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 6: Release date and time

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 6 is set to be released on February 4, 2025, at 1:30 am JST, as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season. The series will mainly follow an isekai-esque story, with a focus on action and magic. The streaming schedule in various time zones is as follows:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 08:30 am Monday February 3, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 am Monday February 3, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 04:30 pm Monday February 3, 2025 Central Standard Time 10:30 am Monday February 3, 2025 Indian Standard Time 10:00 pm Monday February 3, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday February 4, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 02:00 am Tuesday February 4, 2025

Where to watch I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 6?

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 6 will be broadcast on TV Tokyo, ATX, and other networks in Japan. The anime will also be available to Japanese audiences via Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

The episodes will be streamed on Crunchyroll two hours after its television broadcast for international audiences.

A brief recap of I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 5

Liam Hamilton as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen and Marvy Jack)

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 5 began with Liam overseeing the construction of his new town in the Holy Land. Though acting under Princess Scarlet’s instruction, she had pledged servitude to him and was now aiding in establishing the kingdom.

Despite his reservations about being followed by the Princess of Jamil, she insisted on fulfilling her duty. She was joined by Radon, the Jamil Kingdom’s guardian dragon, who instructed Liam to take her to a nearby ruin. There, they found a sentient statue, identical to Radon, which Scarlet took a liking to, making it a key member of Liam’s kingdom.

Later, an emissary from the Jamil Empire proposed an alliance and offered Scarlet as Liam’s wife. They accepted after extending the deadline by a year. The episode ended with Liam and Scarlet learning how to create living armor, similar to Radon's sentient statue.

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 6: What to expect? (speculative)

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 6 will mainly build up Liam's eventual ascension to emperor amidst the growing tensions and pressure from the neighboring countries.

Episode 6 will be titled Liam Tries Making Incredible Armour and will mainly focus on Liam replicating Radon's armour-making techniques, bolstering the overall might of his upcoming kingdom.

