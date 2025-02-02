Suguru Geto indirectly saved Jujutsu Kaisen's Sorcerer Society

Geto Suguru and Gojo Satoru were the strongest duo of jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu Kaisen. Unfortunately, the duo didn't last long as Geto changed his life philosophy and changed sides. While fans might think that these two had the same potential when they were a duo, they might be wrong because where Gojo was the 'brawn,' Geto was the 'brain.'

As fans had witnessed since childhood, Gojo was a hot-headed person who was too arrogant about his powers. However, Geto's humane nature forced Gojo to think about humanity's welfare. This prevented the birth of another Sukuna in the form of Gojo, thanks to Geto's thinking.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and has the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Geto stopped Gojo from becoming the next Sukuna?

Geto and Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's first part showcased the story of Gojo Satoru during his days at the Jujutsu Tech. As expected, he enjoyed his days with friends like Mei Mei, Utahime, and Nanami. However, there was one person who was closest to Gojo Satoru, and that person was the special-grade sorcerer, Geto Suguru.

Being special-grade sorcerers, both Gojo and Geto spent their days together. While Gojo was the obvious 'overpowered' one, Geto was also not weak due to his masterclass cursed technique, Cursed Spirit Manipulation. However, deep down, these two assigned each other specific roles, and those became obvious over time.

Sukuna as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo Satoru, the strongest one from the Gojo Clan, was arrogant and wanted to enjoy life without any regard for the weak. On the other hand, Geto was a gentleman who liked leeway but was considerate of the weak in every situation. So, where these two clashed on the topic of the weak, Geto made sure his point was heard.

While this point might seem trivial, it stopped Gojo from becoming the next Ryomen Sukuna. Sukuna, the series' main antagonist, fell the wrong path, firstly because he was strong and, secondly, because he had been alone since birth. Gojo fulfilled one criterion (as he was the strongest sorcerer), but Geto's company changed his life.

Analysis and final thoughts

Gojo Satoru as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Geto and Gojo could be considered the two sides of the same coin. While these two were the strongest, they also had conflicting thoughts. However, they solved everything through debate and went the right pathway. During the most crucial part of his life (when Gojo was carrying Riko's dead body before the Time Vessel Association), Geto's words changed Gojo's life forever.

As explained by the author of the series, Gojo used Geto as a 'moral compass' at that time because the strongest sorcerer had no sanity in accessing the situation by himself. So, he avoided killing the association's official on Geto's order and might have gained Geto's life philosophy because this incident drove Geto into depression, thus leading to him becoming a murderer.

Moreover, it is not impossible to imagine Gojo as the reflection of Sukuna because both of them were arrogant, powerful, and rude (to some level), but what differentiated them was the kindness of the weak. So, Geto might be considered the last step Gojo had to take before becoming the strongest sorcerer.

