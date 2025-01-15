Jujutsu Kaisen fans are wrong to blame Yuki for Geto's dark path in life

Geto Suguru's dark shift was one of the most crucial plot points in Jujutsu Kaisen which led to the progression of the narrative. However, Yuki Tsukumo is considered responsible for this move. Before Geto went berserk, Yuki and he had a conversation where Yuki urged that getting rid of all non-sorcerers might be the easiest way to get rid of cursed spirits.

However, that might not be the case solely because Geto wasn't stupid enough to believe someone without any reason. Throughout the series, being a special-grade sorcerer, Geto has displayed flawless decision-making. Before consulting Yuki, Geto was looking for something that might get rid of his doubts. Yuki's claims led him to do something that he had already decided on in the back of his mind.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring how Geto's dark shift was clear before meeting Yuki Tsukumo

After retrieving Riko's dead body from the Star Religious Group's base, Geto considered killing everyone (non-sorcerers) who were present near Riko. However, Gojo forbade him because this would have amounted to nothing, as Riko was already dead. Fast forward a year, Geto still couldn't forget the incident and kept over-analyzing whether killing the non-sorcerers on that day was right.

This eventually led him to question his own life philosophy: sorcerers are present to save non-sorcerers from cursed spirits. While Geto was going through this, he met Yuki Tsukumo before Haibara was about to leave on a mission. As Haibara left, these two special-grade sorcerers had a deep conversation about how to get rid of cursed spirits.

During this conversation, Geto also learned that non-sorcerers played a bigger part in the birth of cursed spirits, as compared to sorcerers. So, eventually, Geto concluded that killing non-sorcerers would be the ideal case for eradicating cursed spirits. While Yuki didn't term this as 'wrong,' she termed it as something that might be difficult to achieve.

Sadly, Yuki didn't give Geto a hard-and-fast answer, and told him to look for his way on his own. So, Geto abandoned his main life philosophy in Jujutsu Kaisen and resorted to killing non-sorcerers for a better world. On the other hand, fans blamed Yuki for turning Geto into a cold murderer. However, that might not be the case because Geto wasn't someone who would blindly believe someone.

Geto, being a special-grade sorcerer, has displayed his decision-making in numerous cases. While Gojo and Geto were assigned to protect Riko Amanai in Jujutsu Kaisen, Geto's thinking was crucial to them reaching Tengen's hideout. While Toji's entry was uncounted for, Geto's thinking couldn't be considered flawed.

So, there was no way he could accept Yuki's words without thinking about them. After the loss against Toji and the death of Riko, Geto had already developed feelings of depression.

While the discussion of Yuki might have sped up Geto's decision to kill non-sorcerers, he would have done it without any input from Yuki. Therefore, Yuki Tsukumo might not be responsible for Geto's dark shift in Jujutsu Kaisen as the damage was already done before these two met.

Final thoughts

It is hard to comment on such a controversial topic, given how the author hardly even put any emphasis on it before Jujutsu Kaisen. However, it all comes down to Geto's maturity and how he perceives Yuki's advice.

While Yuki's appearance might not be unrelated to the personality shift of Geto, blaming her for the entire thing would be wrong.

